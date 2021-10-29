If the Broncos stop their four-game slump, this is how it'll happen.

The 3-4 Denver Broncos are on a four-game losing streak and will host the 2-5 Washington Football Team in the Mile High City on Sunday. While it might be a Halloween game, Denver has largely revealed itself as a losing trick rather than winning treats yet again.

Pro Football Hall-of-Famer Peyton Manning will be inducted in the Broncos' Ring of Fame at halftime, just a couple of weeks removed from Mike Shanahan's entrance. Many have lumped Washington in with the league’s worst — a category of opponents the Broncos beat up on to open the season that includes the New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars, and New York Jets.

But what has Denver done to be awarded any automatic wins on the schedule?

Say what you want about the WFT, but they play hard for head coach Ron Rivera. The team has heart and while it continues to struggle in the stands, the players are fighting and competing for each other. Meanwhile, Denver is coming off a mini-bye after losing to the Cleveland Browns’ junior varsity crew led by QB Case Keenum.

In the eyes of their opponents and much of the NFL, the Broncos have become that much-needed ‘get right’ opponent on the schedule. They’ll easily fold due to the lack of cohesion, trust, and respect that the team is currently fostering.

If the Broncos don’t want to get humiliated for a second straight home game, they need to take some pride in each other. Not to mention the fact that this would be another game in which their Super Bowl-winning Ring-of-Famer is being honored in front of the fans but ultimately gets a front-row view for a Broncos beatdown.

How does Denver snap the slump? Here are three keys to victory against Washington.

Forgo the RB Split

I previously wrote up Melvin Gordon’s performance as a key takeaway and silver lining in last week’s loss to the Browns. While it’s a welcome sight from the veteran running back, Gordon is playing for a future contract with another NFL franchise. His future is not with the Broncos.

GM George Paton didn’t trade up in the second round to draft Javonte Williams for nothing. Williams is the future, and that is undisputed. But I can’t help but feel it’s driving Paton, who came up in the scouting ranks, crazy that his rookie back isn’t being utilized to his fullest capabilities.

It’s time to try something different as the Broncos offense currently converts third-down attempts at a measly clip of 29.2% which ranks dead last in the NFL In seven games, Williams has rushed 69 times for 320 yards, averaging 4.6 yards per rush with one touchdown.

When you watch the game film, it’s blatantly obvious that the 5-foot-10, 220-pound rookie runs with physicality and is not easily tackled in the running or passing game. He’s forced 23 missed tackles and is averaging an impressive 3.52 yards after contact per rush. That’s not to say Williams hasn’t struggled at times, specifically when he fumbled against the Jets in Week 3.

But it’d behoove OC Pat Shurmur and this struggling unit to utilize Williams as the primary back on the ground and through the air. Williams has only been targeted 22 times, logging 20 receptions for 122 yards and one receiving score.

While he’s not an open-field ankle-breaker, Williams has a cerebral, punishing throwback style like a thoroughbred of old. In addition to his athletic talent, he’s a hard worker and sharp as they come being recruited by multiple Ivy League schools as a prep athlete.

For crying out loud, throw him the ball and use him in the passing game as well! The biggest thing Williams is lacking right now is experience and the only way to get that is through live in-game reps.

Run the ball, Coach Shurmur, and do it with ‘Pookie’ Williams as the undisputed lead back.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

A Little Luck at LB

The NFL is a funny business and timing can be anything but ideal for some players. One minute you’re the second leading tackler for the 6-1 Los Angeles Rams, while the next, you’re the fresh meat on the sub-.500 Broncos.

On Monday, Paton added much-needed depth at the linebacker position by dealing a 2024 sixth-round draft pick to L.A. in exchange for linebacker Kenny Young and a 2024 sixth-round pick.

The fourth-year backer from UCLA was selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth round of 2018’s draft. After just one season, he was traded to the Rams in exchange for CB Marcus Peters. In Los Angeles, Young had a career-best seven starts totaling 46 tackles (27 solo), six tackles for a loss, two sacks, and a recovered fumble.

While the move is seen as another homerun from Paton, who’s supplementing Fangio’s depleted defense again, I can’t fathom why the Rams made the deal. Usually, when something sounds too good to be true, it is. Still, Young is an above-average coverage linebacker that has nice sideline-to-sideline movement.

He’ll be immediately asked to step in and fill a gaping void in the middle of a defense that’s given up 375-plus total yards in each of the last four games, which is the first time that’s happened since 2007. Young will also be tasked with assisting Denver’s third-down defense which ranks 16th in the NFL.

Better late than never, to get an inside backer. Good luck, Kenny, you’re going to need it.

Account for Washington’s Biggest Weapon

Chase Young's stat-line on the season of 1.5 sacks doesn’t jump off the page, but that shouldn’t mean that Denver will corral the 6-foot-5, 264-pound pass rusher. Drafted as the No. 2 overall selection in 2020, the former Ohio State Buckeye has logged 18 tackles (13 solo), 15 hurries, five QB hits, and has forced one fumble.

The 22-year old’s game film reveals 22 total pressures on opposing QBs, making him a nuisance for offensive linemen. Young is consistently getting penetration into the backfield from the edge while also containing the perimeter on his side. His raw strength and physicality earned him the right to command respect in the league and now his football acumen is developing in real-time as well.

The Broncos' offensive line has been getting QB Teddy Bridgewater hurt. Against the Ravens, the team captain was concussed, and two weeks later, he was hit 17 times and injured his ankle, foot, and hamstring against the Raiders. The man could barely walk, let alone play football against the Browns last Thursday night.

It’ll be critical for Shurmur to game-plan protection slides towards the 2020 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. Double teams from offensive tackles and tight ends will be mandatory, along with chips from the Broncos' running backs.

It might even be in the Broncos' best interest to entertain using a sixth O-lineman in short-yardage scenarios or else Teddy might not make it through this game.

Follow Luke on Twitter @LukePattersonLP.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!