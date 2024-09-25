Broncos K Wil Lutz Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week
Wil Lutz has been a true asset to the Denver Broncos since joining the team little more than a year ago. His consistency was a big reason the Broncos were able to notch their first win of the season in Tamp.
For his efforts, Lutz has been named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week, the Broncos announced.
Lutz went 4-of-4 on field goal attempts and 2-of-2 on extra points vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, helping seal the 26-7 win. Since arriving in Denver, he has totaled four games with four-plus field goals, tying him for second-most in the NFL over that span.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Lutz becomes the first Broncos kicker to earn the Player of the Week honors since Brandon McManus in 2021 (Week 14). Lutz joins McManus (twice), Matt Prater (five times), and Jason Elam (seven times) as the only Broncos kicker to garner the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week distinction.
Acquired via trade from the New Orleans Saints last year, Lutz has been a true asset to the Broncos. Last season, his clutch kicking during the Broncos' five-game winning streak awarded him AFC Special Teams Player of the Month of November.
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!