3 Wildcard Options For Broncos in Round 1 of the NFL Draft
The NFL draft is fast approaching, and the Denver Broncos will be on the clock, hoping to select a franchise-altering player. Several pundits have the Broncos selecting a tight end or running back with their first-round pick, and while those are both significant needs, the draft is vastly unpredictable.
Free agency will help cover up some of Denver’s roster blemishes and could change the team's strategy dramatically, further prioritizing the 'best player available' approach. We’ve seen the mock drafts with Michigan tight end Colston Loveland and Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty landing in Denver, but the Broncos should pay attention to a handful of 'wildcard' options to build their roster.
Let me break down three such 'wildcard' options for Denver.
Nick Emmanwori | S | South Carolina
Emmanwori put on a show at the NFL Combine, running a 4.38-second 40-yard dash and placing first among safeties in vertical and long jump, 43 inches and 11-foot-6-inches, respectively, in addition to putting up the most reps on the bench press (20).
Emmanwori's speed and versatility would make the Broncos’ secondary even more formidable, and he could step right into a starting role alongside Brandon Jones. P.J. Locke proved he isn’t starting material, whiffing on several tackles and blowing coverages in crucial moments.
Adding a young, athletically gifted safety may seem like a lesser need, but Emmawori’s talent is undeniable, and bringing that dynamic ability to an already strong secondary would only benefit the Denver defense overall.
Jihaad Campbell | LB | Alabama
Inside linebacker has been a weakness for the Broncos since Super Bowl 50. No matter the coach or GM, the Broncos have shied away from using premium draft picks for the middle of the defense.
Campbell could be the answer to Denver’s linebacker woes, though, as his sideline-to-sideline ability is precisely what the doctor ordered. He finished his college career with 184 total tackles, 16 tackles for a loss, 5.5 sacks, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles.
Denver’s linebacker corps has lacked speed, but Campbell is no slouch, posting the third-best 40 time at the Combine (4.52s). A first-round linebacker might not sit well with fans, but it’s undoubtedly a need for the Broncos, and Campbell would be an excellent choice.
Elic Ayomanor | WR | Stanford
The 'joker' position has been highly discussed among fans with names like Penn State tight end Tyler Warren and the aforementioned Jeanty, but even as a receiver, Ayomanor could fit that bill. Ayomanor is a bigger receiver at 6-foot-2 and 206 pounds, and ran an impressive 4.44-second 40 at the Combine, making him a great combination of size and speed.
Ayomanor's physicality makes him a plus in the run game, and that’s something that Sean Payton likes in a receiver. Lil’Jordan Humphrey wasn’t dynamic last season enough to warrant seeing many touches.
Ayomanor’s skill set fits the mold of a big slot receiver who isn’t afraid to get his hands dirty in the run game or on-screen passes, making him a valuable asset in a Payton offense. Selecting the Stanford wideout in the first round may seem a bit rich for some, but his fit is undeniable.
The Takeaway
The Broncos will have several options in the upcoming draft, and they would be wise to keep an open mind when they’re on the clock. Any of these three prospects would raise the team's talent level, even if they're not the 'sexy' picks that a tight end or running back would be.
Being flexible in the draft is of the utmost importance, so keep an open mind, Broncos Country.
