Reporter Compares Broncos' WR Battle to 'Hunger Games'
The Denver Broncos have clearly tried to upgrade the wide receiver room this offseason. The receiver depth chart already looks different with Jerry Jeudy trade and Josh Reynolds, Troy Franklin, and Devaughn Vele coming in.
While a handful of Broncos receivers are a lock for the 53-man roster, there is an ongoing battle to figure out who the final few spots will go to, along with the three or four carried on the practice squad.
Yahoo’s Charles Robinson recently attended Broncos training camp and reported his observations on X/Twitter. He talked about Bo Nix, Javonte Williams, Greg Dulcich, and the coaching staff. But Robinson's comments about the wide receiver battle were eye-opening.
“Sean Payton has turned the Broncos wideout spot into the Hunger Games. Reps will go to anyone who earns them," Robinson reported.
The receivers who are a lock for the roster are obvious. With his reworked deal, Courtland Sutton will be around for the year. Payton's first draft pick with the Broncos, Marvin Mims Jr., is also a lock on the roster.
Arriving on a sizeable deal in free agency, Josh Reynolds's roster spot is cemented. After those three, there are a pair of likely-to-make-it players: Tim Patrick and Troy Franklin. Patrick has been red-hot as he acclimates to his new role in the offense, and Franklin, a rookie fourth-round pick, has dealt with some intense coaching and up-and-down showings in practice.
After them, it should be a ‘Hunger Games’ feel for the other receivers. There's a large group of players fighting for two spots at most. Payton is right to have them earn it, and if they do, they'll be rewarded and offered the opportunity to keep climbing against tougher competition. Let the cream rise to the top.
Of those players, Vele is another rookie who quickly became a fan favorite and an underdog as he was the 235th pick in the draft (out of 257). He has had a good camp and made some quality plays that could help him get a spot, but he has to overcome Brandon Johnson, Lil’Jordan Humphrey, and Michael Bandy, who have also had great moments in camp.
Each of these four receivers can bring something different from the top five receivers on the roster, which makes the roster battle even more intriguing. While there seems to be a gap, Jalen Virgil, David Sills, and Phillip Dorsett can’t be counted out, especially with the ‘Hunger Games’ vibes. All it could take is one great day, and they could be right back in it.
Payton wanted more out of his receiver room than he got last year, and he has made it clear every step of the way this offseason. Letting the Broncos receivers fight it out on the field in a ‘Hunger Games’ type format will hopefully lead to a better-performing unit this season.
