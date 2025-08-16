Broncos Predicted to Have a First-Time Pro Bowler in 2025
Denver Broncos defensive end Zach Allen garnered a second-team All-Pro nod for his monster 2024 season, but he was snubbed in the Pro Bowl voting. NFL.com's Kevin Patra found that to be laughable.
Patra recently predicted each NFL team's first-time Pro Bowler in 2025, and Allen was his Broncos selection.
"The fact that Allen even qualifies for this list as a zero-time Pro Bowler is comical. Put this Broncos D-lineman among the most underrated players in the entire league. He's a pocket-collapser. A people mover. A body slammer. A QB tormentor," Patra wrote. "Last season, he was the only non-edge rusher in the NFL to rank in the top 10 in QB pressures, tying for ninth with 67, per Next Gen Stats. Allen generated that figure despite being the only player in the top 10 with a double-team rate higher than 18% (35.9%). His 14 QBPs while double-teamed tied for fifth among all interior defenders. Allen fits beautifully into Vance Joseph's system -- which, in turn, works best because of Allen's skill. Get this man to the Pro Bowl already. Sheesh.
Beyond the simple eye test of Allen beating offensive linemen to the punch time and time again, Patra doesn't hold back as he showers the Broncos' trenchman with glowing platitudes.
Broncos head coach Sean Payton and GM George Paton share Patra's admiration for Allen. Paton wasted little time this offseason re-signing Allen to a lucrative four-year, $102 million extension, and it could prove to be a bargain in the final analysis.
Allen's ability to line up anywhere on the defensive line makes Joseph's scheme really tick. And now, the entire unit's ceiling for 2025 is off the charts.
Hard work and the desire to succeed have come to define the Broncos' defensive line, and while Allen sets the tone, he believes in his unit's buy-in and unique bond.
"It's pretty rare to get that. It's a really close, cohesive group," Allen said this week. "We genuinely enjoy each other's success and being with each other. I'm just really blessed and fortunate to be with this group. Every day, we have the right attitude about trying to get better and finding new things to improve on. Hopefully, we just keep on getting better."
These days, Allen is more focused on the collective pursuit of making a Super Bowl, but that won't stop media members from calling it like it is and advocating for him to garner just individual accolades.
