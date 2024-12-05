Ex-Broncos DL Shelby Harris has Sour Grapes Over Bo Nix After MNF
Monday night's showdown between the Denver Broncos and the Cleveland Browns was replete with storylines and action, including 73 total points, five turnovers, and Jerry Jeudy’s prolific return to the Mile High City. Jeudy wasn’t the only former Bronco to make his return to Denver, as Browns defensive lineman Shelby Harris also played in the 41-32 barn burner that launched the Broncos into their Week 14 bye at 8-5.
The 6-foot-2, 288-pound Harris had an underwhelming performance in Cleveland’s ninth loss of the season, recording just one tackle in 48 defensive snaps played vs. the Broncos. Low production and a brutal loss could be why Harris, who played in Denver for five seasons, had some sour grapes toward Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix.
“I would say other than that big throw, Bo Nix isn’t the most efficient quarterback out there,” Harris said on his podcast alongside former Broncos Super Bowl 50 champions Chris Harris Jr. and Ryan Harris. “I think that he needs to make the little throws. It’s a lot of flare. Obviously, that big throw is going to get a lot of airtime. We’re going to talk on it. It was obviously a big throw. But also, the other throw should’ve been an interception. So we can (say) oh my god, great arm and all that, but I think he’s still a rookie. Obviously, the ceiling is there, he can be a very good quarterback, but he did just enough and he lived off that defense. That defense really went and made plays for them to win the game. But obviously, he did exactly what he needed to do, but it wasn’t the most efficient game and two interceptions.”
Harris was originally drafted in the seventh round by the then-Oakland Raiders in 2014 where he spent two seasons and only saw eight games of action. From there, he had brief practice squad stints with the New York Jets and Dallas Cowboys in 2016. The following season, Harris signed a contract in Denver where he’d go on to play in 75 games during his Broncos tenure.
Fans remember Harris’ unique ability to block passes and kicks, as well as a fiery sideline exchange with former Broncos head coach Vic Fangio in which the defensive lineman was restrained by teammates in 2020. In 2022, Harris was unexpectedly traded to the Seattle Seahawks after signing an extension with the Broncos just one season earlier in a deal that brought Russell Wilson to Denver.
Harris would play in just eight games for Seattle before being released and joining the Browns in 2023. He admitted that the disappointing MNF return was undoubtedly a tough spill to swallow revealing that, “It’s a tough game to digest for me just going back to Denver and losing that type of way.”
Nevertheless, the former Broncos Country fan favorite continued to pour water on the red-hot Nix, who’s firmly in the conversation for Rookie of the Year with an 8-5 record, 2,842 pass yards, 17 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He has also rushed for 304 yards, four rushing scores, and notched a receiving touchdown. He leads all NFL rookies with 22 total touchdowns.
“I played Jayden Daniels, I played Bo Nix. Jayden Daniels chopped our defense up,” Harris said. “I think Bo Nix still has a ways to go. He has the talent to be a great quarterback in this league but in order for the Broncos to be successful in the playoffs, he’s going to have to be better.”
In Week 5, the Washington Commanders dominated the Browns 34-13 when Daniels, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, went 14-for-25 for 238 yards passing and a touchdown, with one interception. He also rushed for 82 yards and found seven separate receivers.
Against the Browns last week, Nix went 18-for-35 for 294 passing yards and one touchdown, with one interception, carrying the ball three times for just four yards. It certainly appears that Harris’ unfavorable opinion of his opponent last week has stoked the already scorching-hot flames of the Nix-Daniels debate and which should win NFL Rookie of the Year honors.
The bigger test for the Broncos and Commanders fan base will be how far, if at all, their rookie quarterbacks can lead their respective teams into the NFL postseason.
