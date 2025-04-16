NFL.com Pounds the Table for Potential Broncos RB Draft Target
Denver Broncos fans, and maybe even general manager George Paton, will doubtless split hairs over the merits of taking a running back with the 20th overall pick in the NFL draft right up until the last second.
That may be a given, but there's absolutely no disputing that this draft class is deep at the running back spot this time around. Dig a little bit deeper, though, and we discover that the talent pool goes way beyond just high-profile names like Boise State's Ashton Jeanty and North Carolina's Omarion Hampton.
Barring some sort of draft miracle, Heisman Trophy runner-up Jeanty will remain out of the Broncos' reach, but Hampton is a viable option as the clock ticks down toward April 24. Of course, much will depend on how aggressive and inventive Paton and Broncos head coach Sean Payton really want to be, especially if they feel they're entering a Super Bowl window.
Should an additional game-changing wide receiver, like Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan, fall into their laps, it could see the Broncos push their chips in and worry about taking a running back later.
In such an event, NFL.com's Charles Davis recently name-checked Arizona Sun Devils running back Cam Skattebo as one of the 12 prospects he would pound the table for in 2025, and it might make the Broncos rest a little easier entering into the bargain.
"Skattebo might be a top-five running back in this year’s draft. I definitely believe he can be an NFL starter. I know his timed speed is not great, but I’m not overly worried about it. With his running style and play speed, he will still be able to break off runs of 10-20 yards that make a big difference in a game. And he’ll have some runs even longer than those when he knocks people over down the field," Davis wrote. "Yes, he has a compact build, but he moves like a player with more length, and he’s going to punish defenses. He can make plays in the passing game, too, with soft hands that pluck the ball quite well. I don’t know if people are giving him the respect he deserves this spring."
Davis is certainly a big fan of the rugged tackle-breaking skills that would make Skattebo a particularly nice fit for Payton, but the Sun Devil's soft hands could see the penny drop in Denver. Skattebo may well still be available on Day 3 of the draft, so imagine the extra flexibility it would afford the Broncos to attack other positions on Days 1 and 2.
Exactly why Skattebo might remain on the shelf on Day 3 is noteworthy, however. Basically, it all boils down to nagging concerns over the slower 40-yard dash time he posted and some previous conditioning red flags, which still remain foggy at best.
As far as Davis is concerned, Skattebo has plenty enough in his tool box to transfer over the pro game as a starter, and he might even be garnering disrespect in many quarters. In so many ways, Skattebo represents the classic type of prospect coming out of college that many teams will pass on because he's a pure blood-and-guts, throwback-type of warrior.
Over-critiquing Skattebo on metrics alone will undoubtedly take away from the huge impact he has when he runs powerfully headlong into opposing defenders. Davis is a firm believer in what the former Sun Devils star can do, but if the Broncos hitch their wagon to Skattebo as their new RB1, it means they're also taking a strategic risk.
Plan B is a valuable safety net, one that could feature taking a classic double-dip at the running back spot, but adding Skattebo could offer huge value potentially and also give Broncos Country a real fan favorite to cheer for.