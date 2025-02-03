Can Broncos Afford to Miss Out on Big 3 RB & TE Options in Round 1?
Denver Broncos fans have a consensus when it comes to the team's first-round pick. Broncos Country seems to want one of three players in the first round of the NFL draft.
That would be Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, Penn State tight end Tyler Warren, or Michigan tight end Colston Loveland. However, here's the thing: if the Broncos miss out on them, they’ll be fine.
The tight end and running back class in this year's draft is ridiculously strong. Plus, it's only February, and much can change over the coming months, especially with the NFL Combine.
Starting with running back, this class has many backs, and multiple draft analysts have referred to it as one of the deeper classes in recent memory. Sure, there are few top talents besides Jeanty, but the class is replete with guys in the next tier who can be had on Day 2 of the draft.
After Jeanty, you have Omarion Hampton (UNC), Cam Skattebo (Arizona State), TreyVeyon Henderson (Ohio State), Dylan Sampson (Tennessee), Kaleb Johnson (Iowa), Quinshon Judkins (Ohio State), Devin Neal (Kansas), RJ Harvey (UCF), DJ Giddens (Kansas State), and Damien Martinez (Miami) all viewed as options in the second or third round, with a couple of them potentially rising to the first round conversation.
Legit talent will be pushed down in this class because of its overall depth and strength. When you have 12 players at one position widely viewed as top 100 prospects, some end up ‘falling,’ and that can especially be true of a position devalued in the same way as running backs.
So, even if the Broncos miss out on Jeanty, which may not be the best use of first-round resources due to longevity anyway, they could still land a fine running back. Evaluating these running backs, it's easy to see that Jeanty isn’t that much better than the next group of backs in the class, and picking up one in the second or third round may be of better value.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Much the same applies to the tight end position. Many Broncos fans believe there is a wide gap between Warren and Loveland and the next tight end, but that doesn’t seem to be the case. Some draft analysts believe a few tight ends are close to Warren and Loveland and could be first- or early second-round picks.
Elijah Arroyo (Miami) had an outstanding week at the Senior Bowl, and some of the best draft analysts in the business are recommending him as a first-round pick. Gunnar Helm (Texas), Harold Fannin Jr. (Bowling Green), and Mason Taylor (LSU) are also options viewed as second-round picks who still have room to move up draft boards.
The Takeaway
So, there are options outside of Warren and Loveland that can help the Broncos at the position. It's also important to remember that tight ends traditionally make minimal impact as rookies outside of rare occasions.
Some do, like Brock Bowers in Vegas last year, but the effect of first-round tight ends has been poor over the years. The Broncos might be better off going after someone in free agency and pairing them with a rookie selected somewhere on Day 2 of the draft.
While it would be great if the Broncos could land one of the Big 3 players at these two positions, it isn’t the end-all be-all. Denver can do fine, and maybe even better, by not forcing the selection, especially with all three currently projected to be gone before No. 20 overall.
With that being the case, are any of these three worth trading up for? Generally speaking, the answer is no. That would be a hard pill to swallow.
Recommended Draft Articles
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!