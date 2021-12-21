Chargers Land Former Broncos Defensive Starter

Essang Bassey is gone from the Denver Broncos but will remain in the AFC West.

The second-year cornerback was claimed off waivers by the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday, the team announced, two days after the Broncos parted ways with the 2020 undrafted free agent.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Bassey played in 12 games, registering three starts, as a rookie for the Broncos. The Wake Forest product contributed 21 solo tackles, two pass breakups, and one interception across 382 defensive snaps before a torn ACL prematurely ended his season.

The injury forced Bassey, 23, to miss the first 10 games of the 2021 campaign on the Physically Unable to Perform list, from which he was activated on Nov. 13. He made his sophomore debut in Denver's Week 12 home win over the Chargers, ironically enough.

Bassey was waived on Dec. 18, prior to the club's 15-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

In Los Angeles, Bassey reunites with former Broncos star CB Chris Harris Jr. and provides additional depth among the NFL's 10th-ranked secondary, which allows 221.8 passing yards per game.

The Broncos and Chargers are scheduled to face off at SoFi Stadium in Week 17, the penultimate regular-season affair for the division rivals.

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!