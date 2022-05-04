Report: Former Broncos Starter Signs with AFC West Rival

Skip to main content

Report: Chargers Sign Ex-Broncos CB Bryce Callahan

Callahan spent three seasons in Denver from 2019-21.

Bryce Callahan quite literally followed in Chris Harris Jr.'s footsteps after leaving the Broncos, and it will be Harris whom Callahan replaces at his new AFC West locale.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported Tuesday that the veteran cornerback agreed to a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Callahan spent the previous three seasons in Denver, landing a $21 million contract (later restructured) to follow ex-coach Vic Fangio from Chicago. Plagued by foot and knee issues, however, he would miss 28 of a possible 49 games — including the entire 2019 campaign — and ended up on injured reserve three times.

Fully healthy, Callahan is among the sport's best slot corners and proved as much, albeit infrequently, with the Broncos. In 2020, the Rice product yielded the league's lowest opposing passer rating (46.9) and failed to surrender a touchdown in his coverage, per Pro Football Focus. He made six less impressive starts last season, surrendering 24 receptions on 37 targets.

The Broncos let Callahan test unrestricted free agency in March with the understanding they remained open to re-signing him. That scenario essentially turned null and void on March 22, when the club inked former 49ers CB K'Waun Williams to a two-year, $5.5 million deal. Denver then tripled down by selecting CBs Damarri Mathis and Faion Hick during April's draft.

On the wrong side of 30, Callahan will get a fresh start in Los Angeles where he reunites with head coach Brandon Staley, the Broncos' outside linebackers coach in 2019.

Callahan joins a revamped Chargers secondary playing alongside J.C Jackson, Asante Samuel Jr., and Mike Davis, after the Bolts opted not to retain Harris, a free agent.

Denver Broncos cornerback Bryce Callahan (29) intercepts a pass against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium.
