Chargers Present Two Big Threats to Broncos in 2025's AFC West Matchups
The Los Angeles Chargers' 20234 season went out with a whimper, much like the Denver Broncos. The Chargers fell to the Houston Texans in the Wildcard Round of the playoffs 32-12.
It’s never a bad time to point and laugh at a division rival, but the Chargers swept the Broncos in 2024 in two contests that Denver had a great chance to win. No matter how good or bad either team is, the wars they wage against each other are highly competitive and season-defining, and 2025 will be no different.
The Chargers have some absolute killers on offense and defense that will make the road to the playoffs a real nail-biter. As we examine L.A.'s biggest threats to the Broncos, let’s start with a whole position group rather than a single player on offense because of how much they dictate the game.
Offensive Threat: O-Line
It was hard to stick to one player on the Chargers’ offense when their stonewalling offensive line is so dominant. Tackles Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater make up a top-three duo that is capable of taking edge rushers completely out of a game.
Slater just signed a four-year, $114 million deal that will see him lining up across from the Broncos for the foreseeable future, while Alt will continue to grow and lock down his side going into Year 2. Los Angeles also signed Super Bowl Champion guard Mekhi Becton to bolster their interior and boost the run game that head coach Jim Harbaugh loves dearly.
Having a top-tier offensive line allows the Chargers to run the ball at will and gives quarterback Justin Herbert more time to throw and fewer opportunities for the defense to pummel him.
Solution: Bring on the Blitz
The Broncos will have to do everything possible to take Herbert off his spot and to the ground; that’s where the blitz comes in. Vance Joseph heavily utilized the blitz in 2024 to great success (an NFL high 63 sacks as a team), and it’s no secret he’ll employ it in 2025.
Sending an extra man, like Denver has done with Ja’Quan McMillian and its linebackers, has worked wonders, whether it results in forcing an ill-advised throw or a sack. With how talented the Broncos’ secondary is, there’s no reason not to trust that they can cover their man while firing off the blitz.
Defensive Threat: Derwin James | S
The All-Pro is a menace to any offensive game plan due to his size, instincts, and overwhelming power. James has been a thorn in the Broncos' side for seven years, shutting down tight ends and delivering bone-crushing hits to anyone who dares to wander in his path.
Denver’s run game has trouble on its own, but James can make it nonexistent, as shown by his Pro Football Focus run defense grade of 88.6, which ranked fourth for all safeties.
Solution: Limit Throws to His Side
Limiting throws to James’ side of the field may sound like an oversimplified solution, but it’s hard to defend against a star like him any other way. He will make his plays throughout the game, but keeping the ball away from his vicinity may be the best play.
Look at it from the perspective of the teams scheming for Patrick Surtain II; they’d be silly to try to push the ball his way unless they want their quarterback to finish with a sub-50 passer rating. Playing keep away applies to James as well.
If Bo Nix can do his best to make throws away from James, the Broncos will have a fighting chance against the Chargers in both their matchups.
The Takeaway
The Broncos must face the Chargers twice per year, and Los Angeles has a sturdy roster coached up by the legendary Harbaugh that can push them around if they let them. The Chargers' offensive line can and will dominate the trenches, and James can turn the tide of a game with one big play, making the push for AFC West supremacy a daunting task.