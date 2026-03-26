Where the Broncos Rank in the AFC West After Free Agency
In this story:
The Denver Broncos won 14 games last season and secured the AFC West crown for the first time since 2015. The Broncos' rise coincided with the sudden collapse of the Kansas City Chiefs, which was accelerated late in the season by Patrick Mahomes's knee injury.
The Broncos finished first in the AFC West, with the Los Angeles Chargers second, the Chiefs third, and the Las Vegas Raiders dead-last. Fast forward to today, and the first two-plus weeks of free agency are in the books.
Where do the Broncos stand now in the AFC West? Let's break it down.
Los Angeles Chargers
Key Additions
- Tyler Biadasz | C
- Kayode Awosika | OG
- Dalvin Tomlinson | DL
- Keaton Mitchell | RB
Key Losses
- Odafe Oweh | OLB
- Benjamin St-Juste | CB
- Da’Shawn Hand | OLB
Key Hires
- Mike McDaniel | OC
- Chris O’Leary | DC
Key Coaching Losses
- Jesse Minter | DC
Analysis
The Chargers moved to raise their roster floor from a personnel standpoint. The priority here was to obviously protect quarterback Justin Herbert better, and after Bradley Bozeman retired at center, the Chargers pivoted to Biadasz.
L.A. will also be getting Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt back at offensive tackle. Things could be looking up for Herbert, but the Chargers still have to face the Broncos' No. 1-ranked pass rush twice per year.
Overall, the Chargers' offseason maneuvers didn't do much to raise the ceiling, but this is still a very good team with a franchise quarterback and coached by Jim Harbaugh.
Kansas City Chiefs
Key Additions
- Kenneth Walker III | RB
- Justin Fields | QB
- Alohi Gilman | S
- Khyiris Tonga | DT
- Kader Kohou | CB
Key Losses
- Marquise Brown | WR
- Trent McDuffie | CB
- Leo Chenal | LB
- Jerry Tillery | DL
- Jaylen Watson | CB
- Isiah Pacheco | RB
- Bryan Cook | S
- Derrick Nnadi | DL
- Joshua Williams | CB
Key Coaching Hires
- Eric Bieneemy | OC
Key Coaching Losses
- Matt Nagy | OC
Analysis
The Chiefs made some big waves by signing Walker and acquiring Fields, but they lost way more talent than they gained through free agency. I mean, look at that list of personnel losses. It's one key guy after another, for the most part.
However, Mahomes will return in time for the season, in all likelihood, and the Chiefs hedged by adding Fields in case he needs more time. Tight end Travis Kelce also returned to the team for another trip around the sun, so the Chiefs still have some serious muscle.
I'm not sure it's going to be enough to move the needle in the face of Denver and L.A.'s rise, though.
Las Vegas Raiders
Key Additions
- Taron Johnson | CB
- Quay Walker | LB
- Nakobe Dean | LB
- Kwity Paye | DE
- Spencer Burford | OG
- Jalen Nailor | WR
- Segun Olubi | LB
- Dareke Young | WR
Key Losses
- Geno Smith | QB
- Lonnie Johnson Jr. | S
- Dylan Parham | OG
- Stone Forsythe | OT
- Kenny Pickett | QB
Key Coaching Hires
- Klint Kubiak | HC
Key Coaching Losses
- Pete Carroll | HC
Analysis
The Raiders essentially cleared out their quarterback room to make space for the No. 1 overall pick, which is sure to be Indiana's Fernando Mendoza. Combined with the hiring of Kubiak as head coach, that gives the Raiders a leg to stand on and build around moving forward.
Aside from signing two linebackers — Walker and Dean — the next best thing that happened for the Raiders was the botched Maxx Crosby trade with Baltimore. Crosby has been a lifelong terror to the Broncos, and he's poised to continue in that role.
The Raiders have some pieces coming by way of the draft, but they're in a tough division, and it's going to take some time to turn this particular ship around.
Denver Broncos
Key Additions
- Jaylen Waddle | WR
- Tycen Anderson | S
Key Losses
- John Franklin-Myers | DL
- P.J. Locke | S
Key Coaching Hires
- Davis Webb | OC (Promoted)
Key Coaching Losses
- Jim Leonhard | DPG
- Pete Carmichael | SOA
Analysis
Although they don't count as "additions," the Broncos re-signed or tendered 17 of their own free agents. The Broncos are mostly running it back, with the exception of the tectonic Waddle trade.
Waddle changes everything for the Broncos' offense, giving Bo Nix that weapon that will not only keep defenses honest on gameday (no double-teaming), but also keep them up at night. Waddle could be the key to Nix and the Broncos' offense turning a major corner in 2026.
The other wildcard in the 2026 offseason is the promotion of Webb to offensive coordinator. Not only did he get the promotion, but Sean Payton also gave Webb the primary play-calling duties, which will give Denver's offense a distinctly different flavor.
It could be awesome and help accelerate things, or it could backfire. If it goes sideways, though, the worst that could happen is that Payton takes back the play-calling duties, and the Broncos march on. They won 24 games over the past two years with Payton as the play-caller.
AFC West's 2026 Post-Free Agency Power Rankings
- Denver Broncos
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Las Vegas Raiders
So, after all of those words I just wrote, what's really changed in the AFC West power hierarchy? Nothing.
The Broncos are still the team to beat, while the Chargers are the next-most-complete rival. If everything goes Kansas City's way on the Mahomes health front, the Chiefs could absolutely leapfrog the Chargers and vy with Denver for the divisonal crown.
But if "ifs and buts" were "candy and nuts," we all would have a Merry Christmas. That's not me dismissing the Chiefs, mind you. But the Broncos have proven over the past two seasons that they have Kansas City's number, whether Mahomes is healthy or hurt.
2025 revealed that there's a new bully in the AFC West and it hails from the Rocky Mountains.
Sign up for our free Denver Broncos On SI newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Chad Jensen is the Publisher of Denver Broncos On SI, the Founder of Mile High Huddle, and creator of the popular Mile High Huddle Podcast. Chad has been on the Denver Broncos beat since 2012 and is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.Follow ChadNJensen