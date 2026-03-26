Where the Broncos Rank in the AFC West After Free Agency

The Denver Broncos won 14 games last season and secured the AFC West crown for the first time since 2015. The Broncos' rise coincided with the sudden collapse of the Kansas City Chiefs, which was accelerated late in the season by Patrick Mahomes's knee injury.

The Broncos finished first in the AFC West, with the Los Angeles Chargers second, the Chiefs third, and the Las Vegas Raiders dead-last. Fast forward to today, and the first two-plus weeks of free agency are in the books.

Where do the Broncos stand now in the AFC West? Let's break it down.

Los Angeles Chargers

Sep 21, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders center Tyler Biadasz (63) walks off the field after the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Key Additions

Tyler Biadasz | C

Kayode Awosika | OG

Dalvin Tomlinson | DL

Keaton Mitchell | RB

Key Losses

Odafe Oweh | OLB

Benjamin St-Juste | CB

Da’Shawn Hand | OLB

Key Hires

Mike McDaniel | OC

Chris O’Leary | DC

Key Coaching Losses

Jesse Minter | DC

Analysis

The Chargers moved to raise their roster floor from a personnel standpoint. The priority here was to obviously protect quarterback Justin Herbert better, and after Bradley Bozeman retired at center, the Chargers pivoted to Biadasz.

L.A. will also be getting Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt back at offensive tackle. Things could be looking up for Herbert, but the Chargers still have to face the Broncos' No. 1-ranked pass rush twice per year.

Overall, the Chargers' offseason maneuvers didn't do much to raise the ceiling, but this is still a very good team with a franchise quarterback and coached by Jim Harbaugh.

Kansas City Chiefs

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs the ball against New England Patriots defensive end Milton Williams (97) during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Key Additions

Kenneth Walker III | RB

Justin Fields | QB

Alohi Gilman | S

Khyiris Tonga | DT

Kader Kohou | CB

Key Losses

Marquise Brown | WR

Trent McDuffie | CB

Leo Chenal | LB

Jerry Tillery | DL

Jaylen Watson | CB

Isiah Pacheco | RB

Bryan Cook | S

Derrick Nnadi | DL

Joshua Williams | CB

Key Coaching Hires

Eric Bieneemy | OC

Key Coaching Losses

Matt Nagy | OC

Analysis

The Chiefs made some big waves by signing Walker and acquiring Fields, but they lost way more talent than they gained through free agency. I mean, look at that list of personnel losses. It's one key guy after another, for the most part.

However, Mahomes will return in time for the season, in all likelihood, and the Chiefs hedged by adding Fields in case he needs more time. Tight end Travis Kelce also returned to the team for another trip around the sun, so the Chiefs still have some serious muscle.

I'm not sure it's going to be enough to move the needle in the face of Denver and L.A.'s rise, though.

Las Vegas Raiders

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Key Additions

Taron Johnson | CB

Quay Walker | LB

Nakobe Dean | LB

Kwity Paye | DE

Spencer Burford | OG

Jalen Nailor | WR

Segun Olubi | LB

Dareke Young | WR

Key Losses

Geno Smith | QB

Lonnie Johnson Jr. | S

Dylan Parham | OG

Stone Forsythe | OT

Kenny Pickett | QB

Key Coaching Hires

Klint Kubiak | HC

Key Coaching Losses

Pete Carroll | HC

Analysis

The Raiders essentially cleared out their quarterback room to make space for the No. 1 overall pick, which is sure to be Indiana's Fernando Mendoza. Combined with the hiring of Kubiak as head coach, that gives the Raiders a leg to stand on and build around moving forward.

Aside from signing two linebackers — Walker and Dean — the next best thing that happened for the Raiders was the botched Maxx Crosby trade with Baltimore. Crosby has been a lifelong terror to the Broncos, and he's poised to continue in that role.

The Raiders have some pieces coming by way of the draft, but they're in a tough division, and it's going to take some time to turn this particular ship around.

Denver Broncos

Dec 7, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) reacts after making a catch for a touchdown against the New York Jets during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

Key Additions

Key Losses

John Franklin-Myers | DL

P.J. Locke | S

Key Coaching Hires

Davis Webb | OC (Promoted)

Key Coaching Losses

Jim Leonhard | DPG

Pete Carmichael | SOA

Analysis

Although they don't count as "additions," the Broncos re-signed or tendered 17 of their own free agents. The Broncos are mostly running it back, with the exception of the tectonic Waddle trade.

Waddle changes everything for the Broncos' offense, giving Bo Nix that weapon that will not only keep defenses honest on gameday (no double-teaming), but also keep them up at night. Waddle could be the key to Nix and the Broncos' offense turning a major corner in 2026.

The other wildcard in the 2026 offseason is the promotion of Webb to offensive coordinator. Not only did he get the promotion, but Sean Payton also gave Webb the primary play-calling duties, which will give Denver's offense a distinctly different flavor.

It could be awesome and help accelerate things, or it could backfire. If it goes sideways, though, the worst that could happen is that Payton takes back the play-calling duties, and the Broncos march on. They won 24 games over the past two years with Payton as the play-caller.

AFC West's 2026 Post-Free Agency Power Rankings

Denver Broncos

Los Angeles Chargers

Kansas City Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders

So, after all of those words I just wrote, what's really changed in the AFC West power hierarchy? Nothing.

The Broncos are still the team to beat, while the Chargers are the next-most-complete rival. If everything goes Kansas City's way on the Mahomes health front, the Chiefs could absolutely leapfrog the Chargers and vy with Denver for the divisonal crown.

But if "ifs and buts" were "candy and nuts," we all would have a Merry Christmas. That's not me dismissing the Chiefs, mind you. But the Broncos have proven over the past two seasons that they have Kansas City's number, whether Mahomes is healthy or hurt.

2025 revealed that there's a new bully in the AFC West and it hails from the Rocky Mountains.