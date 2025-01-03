Chiefs Confirm Which Starters Will Rest vs. Broncos | Injury Report
The Denver Broncos will be fighting for their playoff lives on Sunday with the Kansas City Chiefs coming to town. Forget that it's the Chiefs' backups at many of the key positions; Andy Reid would love nothing more than to ice the possibility of the Broncos ending their eight-year playoff drought.
After two straight failed opportunities to clinch a playoff berth, all of Denver's chips are now down on the Chiefs. Let's hope the third time is the charm.
One thing the Broncos have going for them is a remarkably healthy roster. Entering the regular-season finale, no player is unscathed and without his own dings and bruises, but as both the Broncos and Chiefs unveiled their final injury reports for Sunday's action, you can see how fortune has favored the home team relative to the injury bug.
On Friday, the Chiefs finally revealed which starters they plan on resting vs. the Broncos. Let's examine.
Broncos
Out
- Frank Crum | OT | Illness
Questionable
- Tyler Badie | RB | Back
Full Go
- Zach Allen | DL | NIR/Rest
- Nik Bonitto | OLB | Wrist
- Ben Powers | OG | NIR/Rest
- Justin Strnad | LB | Heel
Analysis: The Broncos will be without their undrafted rookie offensive tackle, but he's yet to make an appearance this season. The Broncos gave a couple of starters some rest this week during practice.
Bonitto and Strnad are banged up, but neither injury will prevent them from starting on Sunday. The intrigue will center around Badie, who's been on injured reserve since he suffered a scary back injury in Week 4.
The Broncos started his clock last week, opening the 21-day window for him to practice. It's hard to imagine that the team did that without planning on using him before the regular season ends, so keep an eye on Badie's status entering Sunday.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Chiefs
Out
- Mecole Hardman | WR | Knee
- Jalen Watson | CB | Ankle
- Isiah Pacheco | RB | Rib
- Jawaan Taylor | OT | Knee
Doubtful
- Nick Bolton | LB | NIR/Coaching
- Kareem Hunt | RB | NIR/Coaching
- George Karlaftis | DE | NIR/Coaching
- Travis Kelce | TE | NIR/Coaching
- Justin Reed | S | NIR/Coaching
- Drue Tranquill | LB | NIR/Coaching
- Patrick Mahomes | QB | Ankle/NIR/Coaching
- Trent McDuffie | CB | Knee/NIR/Coaching
- Chris Jones | DL | Calf/NIR/Coaching
Full Go
- Chamarri Conner | CB | Concussion
- D.J. Humphries | OT | Hamstring
- Mike Pennel | DT | Hamstring
- Nikko Remigo | WR | Wrist
- Chris Roland-Wallace | CB | Shoulder
Analysis: We finally get confirmation of which players the Chiefs plan on resting. No Mahomes or Kelce or Hunt, and on defense, the Chiefs will rest their linebackers, top cornerback, and Pro Bowl interior pass rusher.
Now, these players are listed as 'doubtful,' which gives Reid the plausibility of still surprising Payton and playing any number of them. It would be a surprise to see any of the names listed under doubtful, unless there's a string of injuries.
Above and beyond the 'doubtful' coaching decisions, the Chiefs ruled out Hardman, Pacheco, Taylor, and Watson, which further boosts the Broncos' efforts. One of Sean Payton's biggest challenges this weekend will be guarding against complacency.
The players the Chiefs will deploy are pros and they get paid, too. Plus, they're, to a man, all coached by Reid and his staff, so the Broncos can't rest on any laurels or dial it back.
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!