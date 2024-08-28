Report: Chiefs Sign Former Broncos RB Samaje Perine
Less than 24 hours after his release from the Denver Broncos, veteran running back Samaje Perine has resurfaced in the AFC West. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday that Perine is signing to the Kansas City Chiefs active roster.
The veteran back, who went one-and-done in the Mile High City, is now set to face his former club twice this fall.
“I want him to do well, I really do," Broncos head coach Sean Payton later said Wednesday. "Now, not against us.”
Somewhat of an NFL journeyman, Perine inked a two-year, $7.5 million contract with the Broncos in March 2023. The former Bengal appeared in all 17 games last season, compiling 238 rushing yards and one touchdown on 53 carries. He did most of his work on passing downs, finishing with 50 receptions — third-highest on the team — for 455 yards (9.1 yards per catch).
The writing was on the wall for Perine after Denver used a fifth-round pick on RB Audric Estime and signed undrafted rookie Blake Watson, both of whom made the initial 53-man roster behind Javonte Williams and Jaleel McLaughlin.
"With Samaje, [he’s] another great pro. He’s going to move on and do well somewhere else," general manager George Paton told reporters Tuesday. "[That is] another stacked room and it’s not just because they are young, [but] we like the talent. They are young and they are talented, the whole group. Javonte, Jaleel, Estime and then this Watson kid is really talented. I will let Sean answer that question, but we like the room. We loved having Samaje here. He won us games. We just wish him the best.”
The Broncos are slated to square off against the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 10 and at Empower Field at Mile High in Week 18.
