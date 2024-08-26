Report: Broncos Working to Trade RB Samaje Perine
Samaje Perine is the odd man out of the Denver Broncos' backfield.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Broncos are "moving on" from the veteran running back and exploring "a number" of trade opportunities. The Denver Gazette's Chris Tomasson confirmed Perine will be released if no trade materializes.
"Hoping to get a late-round pick for him," Tomasson added.
Somewhat of an NFL journeyman, Perine inked a two-year, $7.5 million contract with the Broncos in March 2023. The former Bengal appeared in all 17 games last season, compiling 238 rushing yards and one touchdown on 53 carries. He did most of his work on passing downs, finishing with 50 receptions — third-highest on the team — for 455 yards (9.1 yards per catch).
Perine, who turns 29 next month, was made expendable after the Broncos used a fifth-round pick on rookie RB Audric Estime and entrenched veteran Javonte Williams atop the depth chart. They also saw strong training camp and preseason performances from Jaleel McLaughlin, Blake Watson, and Tyler Badie.
Denver would save $3 million against the salary cap, leaving behind a $1.5 million dead-money charge, by trading or releasing Perine, as expected.
The team has until 2 p.m. MT on Tuesday to reduce its roster to the 53-player limit.
"It is never easy—this process, and it is what it is," head coach Sean Payton said following Sunday's preseason finale. "I have been in it myself a number of times, formally as a player. I can remember being realyl naive on one team, thinking they were going to start me. I went in, I got cut, and I could not believe it. You have the 53 and the practice squad. There are paths for decisions, and part of it is managing the roster. So George and I have met for the better part of the last couple weeks each week, relative to where we are at with certain decisions. I think we have a good handle on it in terms of that.”
