Colts Sign Former Broncos' Third-Round DL McTelvin Agim

Earlier this week, the Denver Broncos made the big decision to cut bait with former third-round defensive tackle McTelvin Agim, releasing him from the practice squad. Just a few days later, the Indianapolis Colts signed Agim to their practice squad.

"We have signed DT McTelvin Agim to the practice squad and released WR Robert Foster from the practice squad," the Colts reported via Twitter.

The Broncos selected Agim with pick No. 95 in the 2020 NFL draft out of Arkansas. The former rush linebacker was converted to defensive line by the Razorbacks, where he put on the weight necessary to contend inside at the point of attack.

The Broncos hoped that Agim's technique would eventually catch up to the prodigious athletic ability he displayed as an edge rusher, but it never really came out in the wash. He ended up in former head coach Vic Fangio's doghouse on multiple occasions and only appeared in 17 games through nearly three full seasons, finishing his Denver career with 12 total tackles and 1.5 sacks.

As a member of Denver's 2020 draft class, perhaps the pandemic can be attributed to Agim's failure to launch, at least in some respect, as rookies that year didn't even see their coaches face to face until literally Day 1 of training camp. There was no offseason training program.

It put young players behind the eight-ball, but Agim wasn't alone in that fact. Fellow 2020 classmate Jerry Jeudy went on to produce one of the most prolific rookie receiver seasons in Broncos history, and there are countless other examples of players across the NFL doing likewise.

Agim didn't pan out in Denver. But the Colts are going to give him a shot, likely because someone in their scouting department had a favorable grade on him as a draft prospect three years ago, thinking, 'If we can get this guy into our system, he could turn the ship around.'

Agim's association with both Fangio and current Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero likely had some appeal to the Colts as well. In any case, happy trails to the man known as 'Sosa.'

