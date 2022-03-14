After Courtland Sutton and Von Miller were photographed golfing together, the talented Denver Broncos wideout might have a strong sense of where his good friend might wind up playing next season. Sutton recently opened up to NFL Network about the Russell Wilson trade before the pass-catcher strayed onto the chances of Miller returning to the Mile High City after his short Super Bowl-winning stay with the Los Angeles Rams.

“We were very sad to see him leave, but then also happy for him for the success that he had with the Rams,” Sutton told host James Jones on Thursday. “For him to be able to go over there and be part of something special was huge and then, for him to have the want to be able to come back to be a part of something that we’re trying to build here, I know that Broncos Country will welcome him with open arms. I know our team will welcome him with open arms."

Miller, an unrestricted free agent, is no stranger to using his platform on social media to get what he wants, and he made waves not long ago as he teased a potential return to Denver, which can only serve to get Broncos fans excited about the prospect of a reunion. That being said, the Rams remain in pole position to bring him back, but the blockbuster signing of a proven quarterback in Denver might be a lure that proves far too juicy for Miller to resist.

Should Broncos GM George Paton augment the arrival of Russell Wilson by adding a marquee edge rusher and former franchise icon, then it truly will be slam dunking the offseason. Sutton certainly feels like that dynamic could work and is hoping things can work out between the parties involved as the Broncos ascend into a bright new future.

"He's Big Bro. He's a guy who bleeds football," Sutton told NFL Network. "He loves the game. He loves to compete. I think it would be amazing to be able to have him as a teammate again, to be alongside him and him be along for this ride that's about to happen."

Excitement is high at the moment, but that doesn’t mean Paton wasn’t hard at it over the weekend making preparations for the 'legal tampering window' to swing open at 10 am MDT on Monday. Plenty of roster holes remain with the GM particularly keen on bringing in another edge rusher to add teeth to Denver’s defense.

In recent days, the Broncos have been linked to former Arizona Cardinals pass rusher Chandler Jones. That would prove to be a pricey move.

If he returned to Denver, Miller might be more open to providing Paton some minor salary-cap relief. Hometown discount aside, Broncos fans will be glued to social media in the hope that Sutton and Miller can indeed be reunited on the same roster once again.

