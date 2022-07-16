Predicting Broncos' 2022 Statistical Leaders on Offense

Over the past six seasons of Denver Broncos football, the phrase 'offensive juggernaut' most certainly didn’t cross one's mind. However, this season's offense promises to be more explosive in new head coach Nathaniel Hackett’s system.

Combine this with a wealth of talent at the skill positions and a star quarterback in Russell Wilson under center, and the Broncos are poised to contend and could be a top-10 unit. Denver’s passing yards leader is a no-brainer, but which players will top the other major statistical categories?

There are a wealth of options to choose from. Here's my early prediction.

What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Receiving Yards: Jerry Jeudy | WR Getty Over his first two seasons in the league, Jeudy has totaled 90 receptions for 1,323 yards and three touchdowns. The former first-round picks is a phenomenal route runner, which allows him to get separation consistently. Jeudy hasn't produced at a higher level, in part, due to inconsistent quarterback play and inept playcalling. Injuries also held him back in 2021. Prediction: Now that he has Hackett calling plays and Wilson throwing to him, the former Alabama star can finally expect to be featured in the Broncos' offense. The team's two other top wideouts are great but 2022 is the year of Jeudy. He will tally 1,100 yards in Year 3. Receiving Touchdowns: Courtland Sutton | WR USA Today Sports Sutton is a big-bodied wideout that will be the prime red-zone target for Wilson. In 2021, Sutton wasn’t truly 100% coming off an ACL tear the year prior. Going into his second season after said injury, though, Sutton will return to being the explosive receiving threat Broncos Country has come to love. 50/50 balls are 80/02 propositions when thrown Sutton's way due to his 6-foot-4, 216-pound frame. While his 12 touchdowns in four seasons aren’t super impressive, Sutton will have more opportunities in the red zone with Wilson looking his way often. Prediction: While Tim Patrick led the Broncos in touchdowns the past two seasons, Sutton will finally cement himself as a top-10 wideout in the league by finishing with 10 touchdowns. Rushing Yards: Javonte Williams Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports Williams carried and trampled defenders on his way to 903 rushing yards and four touchdowns as a rookie. His aggressive running style resulted in 31 broken tackles, the most by a running back in 2021. The threat of the passing game will result in fewer stacked boxes giving Willaims more space to work with. Tallying 900-plus yards in a split backfield is impressive.Melvin Gordon rushed for 918 yards last year, which is also very impressive, however, he is 29 this year and not getting any younger. Prediction: While Denver still has a split backfield, Williams will be featured more this year. 950 yards is an attainable mark for the former Tarheel's sophomore season. Rushing Touchdowns: Melvin Gordon Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports While Javonte will lead in rush yards, Melvin will retain the touchdown title. Excluding his rookie season, Gordon has a nose for the end zone, never falling below eight touchdowns, with his best seasons coming in 2016 and 2018, with 10 scores each campaign. Prediction: Gordon has exceptional vision and finds cutback lanes to create significant gains or find the end zone. This year will be no different, including his eight touchdowns.

Follow Dylan on Twitter @arx_d

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!