The Denver Broncos' injury woes continue apace as the team placed starting left guard Dalton Risner and running back Marlon Mack on injured reserve on Tuesday. In corresponding moves, the Broncos promoted cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian and offensive tackle Will Sherman to the active roster.

The Broncos are on the doorstep of the offseason and will soon get the opportunity to fully put 2022 in the rear view. With a new search for a head coach already underway, the destiny of players like McMillian, Sherman, Risner, and Mack will largely depend on who that next head coach is.

Risner and Mack are both set to be unrestricted free agents. Risner was Denver's 2019 second-round pick and while he's been consistently available as a starter, his performance has been nothing to write home about, outside of a promising rookie campaign.

Risner's intangibles — his football IQ and leadership qualities — help mitigate the cold, hard reality that he's not a very good starting left guard in the league. Expect the Broncos to allow him to test the free-agent market before coming to any conclusion on whether to re-sign him.

I have to wonder, at this point, how much Risner's viral altercation with backup quarterback Brett Rypien on Christmas Day affected the front office's view of re-signing him. It was an ugly scene, and although he and Rypien have since made up, it's a bad look when a 312-pound trenchman gets physical with a 200-pound quarterback, even if he is a backup. A bad look for Denver's Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Back in December, Risner expressed surprise and disappointment during a KOARadio appearance that the Broncos had yet to broach the subject of a new contract with him. Alas, he simply hasn't been good enough, especially as a guard who was coached by Mike Munchak for his first three years in the league.

Garett Bolles turned the corner under Munchak's tutelage, but Risner never did. Risner obviously didn't take well to Munchak's replacement — Butch Barry — who was fired last week.

Risner is a Colorado original from Wiggins who played his college ball at Kansas State, but his days as a Bronco are likely numbered.

As for the promoted players, McMillian is an undrafted rookie out of East Carolina who signed with the Broncos after not hearing his name called on draft day. At 5-foot-10, 183 pounds, he brings a scrappy, sticky mentality as a corner.

Sherman is a name many Broncos fans will recognize as a former CU Buffalo who was drafted in the sixth round last year by the New England Patriots. He appeared in one game for the Patriots last year and signed to the Broncos' practice squad on September 2.

At 6-foot-4 and 300 pounds, Sherman is a little short for a tackle, but he makes up for it with his 33.5-inch arm length. It'll be interesting to see if the Broncos give him any looks in the season finale on Sunday vs. the Los Angeles Chargers.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Get your Broncos tickets from SI Tickets HERE!