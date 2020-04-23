Denver Broncos' 2020 NFL Draft: Live Blog/Open Thread

The day has finally arrived. After months of waiting, the 2020 NFL Draft is here and Denver Broncos fans are pining to find out what GM John Elway has up his sleeve.

The last few weeks have been replete with rumors and smokescreens as it relates the Broncos. Elway has tried to camouflage his true intentions but soon, his best-laid plans will be laid bare for all to see.

Eventually, the Broncos will make a draft pick.

The questions now are, will Elway move up? Will he trade back? Stand pat at pick 15?

