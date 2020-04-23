Mile High Huddle
Denver Broncos' 2020 NFL Draft: Live Blog/Open Thread

Chad Jensen

The day has finally arrived. After months of waiting, the 2020 NFL Draft is here and Denver Broncos fans are pining to find out what GM John Elway has up his sleeve. 

The last few weeks have been replete with rumors and smokescreens as it relates the Broncos. Elway has tried to camouflage his true intentions but soon, his best-laid plans will be laid bare for all to see. 

Eventually, the Broncos will make a draft pick. 

The questions now are, will Elway move up? Will he trade back? Stand pat at pick 15? 

All will be known in due time. Meanwhile, join us as we live-blog and discuss the draft here in our weekly Open Thread. Dive into the conversation — it's easy — by simply going to the top of the site and in the bottom righthand corner of the Mile High Huddle logo, click the follow button.

You can log in with Facebook or Google and either way, it's free. From there, sound off in the comment section and share your reactions and observations with our staff, subscribers and fellow members of the MHH community as we react to the game in real-time. 

We'll also be streaming live during the draft across all MHH social channels. A link will be placed here a little closer to the draft. Meantime, here are our latest Broncos-draft articles. 

• Stand Pat, Trade Up, or Trade Back: What is Broncos' Best Option?

• Henry Ruggs III Says Broncos Have 'Constantly' Been in Communication with him

• NFL Insider Confirms Blockbuster Report of Broncos Looking to Trade-Up 

• Examining how Broncos' First-Round Trade-Ups Have Panned out Historically

• True Cost of Trading Up Should Give Broncos Fans Serious Pause

NFL Insider Boldly Predicts Broncos' LT Garett Bolles 'Is on His Way Out in Denver'

Many Broncos fans would be happy to see Garett Bolles play elsewhere but how likely is that? A new report sheds light.

Chad Jensen

Analytics: True Cost of Trading Up in Draft Should Give Broncos Significant Pause

Fans are pining for the Broncos to trade up in the draft. But based on analytics and the modern draft value chart, would it make sense for Denver to maneuver up the board?

Thomas Hall

Broncos 7-Round Mock Draft | Version 7.0

Nick Kendell tenders his second and final Broncos mock draft of the 2020 draft season.

Nick Kendell

Alabama WR Henry Ruggs III Says Broncos Have 'Constantly' Been in Contact With Him

The Broncos' interest in Henry Ruggs III appears to be genuine.

Chad Jensen

Analyzing how NFL.com's Controversial 7-Round Mock Draft Would Impact Broncos

Chad Reuters published a mock draft with selections for the Broncos few would see coming or bet on happening when the real thing rolls around next week.

Chad Jensen

Analyzing How Many Roster Spots are Feasibly Available to Broncos' 2020 Draft Class

The Broncos hold 10 picks in the draft. But are there that many roster spots feasibly available for the taking? The answer might give us a hint as to how aggressive the Broncos will be on draft day.

Trevor Judge

Mile High Roundtable: Predicting Broncos' First-Round Pick

The Mile High Huddle staff each weigh in with their Broncos predictions for the first round of the draft.

MHH Staff

Will Broncos' GM John Elway be Scared off by Recent Jerry Jeudy Rumor?

John Elway will have to show a discerning eye when it comes to interpreting the veracity of a recent Jerry Jeudy rumor.

KeithCummings

NFL Insider Confirms Blockbuster Report of Broncos Talking to Browns About Pick 10 in Draft

A report would appear to confirm a previous rumor that the Broncos are indeed talking to teams about trading up in the NFL Draft.

Nick Kendell

Stand Pat, Trade Down, Trade Up: Revealing Broncos' Best Option

What will the Broncos do in the first round of the draft? Here are the options.

Nick Kendell

