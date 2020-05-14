Understanding Broncos' CB Strategy After Raiders Out-Maneuver for Prince Amukamara

As free-agent cornerbacks continue to be swooped off the market around the NFL, Denver Broncos' Head Coach Vic Fangio appears to be increasingly comfortable with his existing stable of defensive backs. On Tuesday, the Las Vegas Raiders signed ex-Fangio acolyte Prince Amukamara while ex-Titans' CB Logan Ryan appears poised to sign with either the Jets or Dolphins.

The Broncos have suddenly gone cold on insurance-policy corners.

With a lack of proven depth at both corner and offensive tackle, fans have pined for the Broncos to use some of their remaining $17 million in salary cap space to acquire a steady veteran at one of those positions. While Ryan was a potential fit, it was Amukamara’s previous history with Fangio during the pair's spell together in Chicago that seemed the best overall match.

As the last remaining veteran corners start to find new homes, it begs the question; what direction will the Broncos head in next to fill out the roster?

After GM John Elway used an early third-round pick in the recent draft on Iowa CB Michael Ojemudia, the Broncos seem willing to let an open competition decide their depth chart. Considering the troubling injury history of Bryce Callahan, who missed the entirety of last season and had to swallow a pay cut, Fangio's strategy to stand pat is not without risk.

Rumors have now centered on the Broncos changing directions completely and opting to add depth left tackle instead, where the durable free agent Jason Peters remains available. The 38-year-old nine-time Pro Bowler recently posted a workout video, presumably intended to prove his fitness, boldly stating his intention to play on into his 40s.

Denver still has a recurring issue when it comes to protecting QB Drew Lock’s blindside, due in large part to the inconsistent play of starting LT Garett Bolles and his tendency to draw costly and untimely penalty flags. A lack of options on-roster still persists, despite the Broncos having enough confidence to throw swing tackle Elijah Wilkinson into a direct competition for Bolles' starting job.

Peters may only offer a short-term fix, but on the flip side, he may well also offer an immediate and dependable upgrade. Elway’s difficulty is judging when exactly to throw his hat into the ring if he really wants to sign up the six-time All-Pro selection.

Peters' name has been linked to at least four teams, proving that in a barren tackle market, a decorated vet pushing 40 with increasing injury concerns can still attract considerable interest.

As Elway walks the tightrope of waiting and judging Peters' value on the open market, he will no doubt be doing some forensic number crunching in the meantime. Elway has the pressing issue of resolving All-Pro safety Justin Simmons' contract, as well as deciding on whether or not to press on with a Phillip Lindsay extension he had previously suggested might happen.

Simmons will make $11.545 million playing under his franchise tag designation this coming season if no multi-year deal is reached. Projections of his salary cap hit could even rise as high as $15M APY should the two sides finally tie a ribbon on a long-term contract before training camp begins.

There is a real danger that Lindsay, a back-to-back 1,000-yard rusher, gets lost in the shuffle — if Elway decides to push back his negotiations which he very well may do in light of the Melvin Gordon signing in March. The homegrown Lindsay is set to earn only $750,000 next season after more than outplaying his rookie minimum deal.

The big decision Elway now has to make is weighing the benefit of keeping Lindsay happy on a team-friendly, long-term contract, or keep adding pieces around him like he did with Gordon. Out of the team's remaining $17M in salary cap room, Elway also still has to allocate $10M to sign all the Broncos' 2020 draft picks.

That remaining cap space has to be closely managed by the Broncos' front office. Letting a brace of veteran corners sign elsewhere is a sure-fire sign that the Broncos are choosing to lean on the young talent at the position in hopes that one or two guys emerge as quality contributors.

"We have a bunch of young players that we acquired last year like Duke Dawson and [Davontae] Harris," Fangio said following the draft in late April. "Those guys all need to develop. They are at that stage where they need to prove whether they are worthy or not to play in the NFL and I think two of those guys will come through."

Between A.J. Bouye, Callahan, Ojemudia, De'Vante Bausby, Issac Yiadom, Dawson and Harris, as well as futures-caliber CB Shakial Taylor, the Broncos believe internally the position is well-balanced with veteran and young talent. But if this CB group is going to thrive in 2020, as Coach Fangio said, the Broncos will need at least two of the young guys to elevate.

