A New Report Sheds Light on Broncos' COVID-19 Response

Earlier this week, Colorado governor Jared Polis declared a state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. The state of Colorado has 33 confirmed cases of COVID-19, per the most recent reports.

As news of the NCAA banning fans from both the men's and women's basketball tournament, to the NBA deciding to limit media locker room access, fans of the Denver Broncos want to know what the team's response to COVID-19 will be.

Thanks to a report from the DNVR's Andrew Mason, we have additional context on how the Broncos are viewing the outbreak and the measures being taken internally.

With panic in the public swelling by the day, the Broncos taking a more measured response might help quell it. There's still so much unknown about the COVID-19 virus, and fake news and fake memes on the subject have been ubiquitous online.

The Broncos aren't going to stop sending scouts and personnel out to pro days and it sounds like outside of ramping up sanitation protocols, it will be business as usual for the team as free agency looms next week. Broncos scouts were on-site at both the Wyoming pro day on Tuesday, and CU's on Wednesday.

While the silver lining for the Broncos is that it is the offseason and thus there is no threat of lost revenue, as other pro sports are facing depending on what sort of league decisions are made respectively, the reality is, this remains a busy time of year for NFL clubs.

Pro days are a constant this time of year and it necessitates travel. There's NFL free agency opening next week, which will be followed by the NFL Draft in Las Vegas in late April.

Outside of taking sanitary precautions, the Broncos will continue to attack their offseason as usual. If there's any change to the team's policy on the issue, we'll be sure to pass it along.

