With the NFL mandating that teams have two option in cutting their 90-man rosters down to 80, the Denver Broncos were rapidly approaching a deadline. Either the Broncos could cut down to 80 by Tuesday, July 28, or the team could wait until August 16 to do so.

But there's a catch. If the Broncos were to chose to wait until August 16, that 90-man roster would have to be split in two in some arbitrary rationale to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 infection. The two 45-man squads wouldn't be allowed into UC Health Training Center at the same time.

Splitting into two teams (essentially) would be a tall order for the Broncos who play the ultimate team sport of football where unity is paramount. And so, the Broncos have done the predictable thing.

On Monday, KUSA's Mike Klis reported that the Broncos have released eight players. Sitting at 82 players, the team has until 2 pm MDT on Tuesday to cut two more guys.

Here's who found themselves on the outside looking in.

Riley Neal, QB: Signed as a college free agent out of Vanderbilt a couple months back to serve as a camp arm, Neal won't get the chance to do even that.

Tre' Crawford, LB: Signed this past January as a futures player, Crawford simply wasn't afforded the chance to bond or gel with his coaches, thanks to the entire Offseason Training Program being canceled this year.

Kelvin McKnight, WR: A college free-agent last year, McKnight was a smallish slot receiver with returner upside. He'll have to hope to land elsewhere.

Khalfani Muhammad, RB: A 'Phillip Lindsay-lite', Muhammad shined during the preseason last year, though it wasn't enough to make the 53-man roster. It was enough to stick with the organization for more than a year. Happy trials.

Kahani Smith, S: Smith was signed as a futures project late last season. Now he has to hit the bricks.

Shakial Taylor, CB: I was intrigued by this corner who was added off waivers in November of last season. Vic Fangio and Ed Donatell liked him but had enough exposure to Taylor to make a decision here.

Nico Falah, C: Falah arrived as a waiver claim in late 2018. He suffered a season-ending lower-leg injury the next summer and now he's out the door.

Joel Heath, NT: A a vested vet, Heath is a former Houston Texan who brought some girth and intrigue to the nose tackle position but the Broncos feel they can make due with Mike Purcell.

We'll see whom the Broncos cut before Tuesday's 2 pm deadline. We'll update this article accordingly.

