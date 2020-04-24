Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Report: Broncos 'Exploring' a Trade into Back-End of First Round

Chad Jensen

The Denver Broncos stayed patient and got their wide receiver at pick 15 with Alabama WR Jerry Jeudy in the first round of the NFL Draft. 

But with their next pick coming at No. 46 overall in the second round, the Broncos could be looking to move back into the round-one action. It's a possibility GM John Elway is at least 'exploring', according to NFL insider Benjamin Allbright. 

If the Broncos are indeed looking to jump back into the back-end of the first round, it would confirm a prediction of sorts that came from KUSA's Mike Klis a couple of weeks back. The question is, who do the Broncos value enough to make such a move?

After all, getting back into the first round would likely cost Elway some of the third-round draft capital he's got stockpiled. The Broncos currently hold three third-round picks. 

What happens next for the Broncos in the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Possible Trade-Up Targets

Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State

Jeremy Chinn, DB, Illinois State

Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah

Holes

The Broncos still need to fill a few roster needs, including at cornerback, offensive line (both interior and tackle), safety and linebacker. With day one not even in the books yet, Elway has all the time in the world to fill most of those holes. 

However, if the Broncos want to land one of the top remaining corners in this class, it's doubtful any one of those three CBs listed above will still be there at pick 46. 

It's also worth mentioning that Elway is exploring a trade-up, but maybe not back into round one but instead early round two. Keep an eye on the situation. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
Rideordiedbfan
Rideordiedbfan

Queen

smilinassassin
smilinassassin

He’s tried to do this the past couple drafts I believe. 2018 they were looking at the monster Will Hernandez. Last year he was looking for Lock. Price just wasn’t right.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Denver Broncos' 2020 NFL Draft: Live Blog/Open Thread

Log in and join the live discussion as we live-blog the 2020 NFL Draft. How will it shake out for the Broncos?

Chad Jensen

by

SI Draft Tracker

Mile High Roundtable: Predicting Broncos' First-Round Pick

The Mile High Huddle staff each weigh in with their Broncos predictions for the first round of the draft.

MHH Staff

by

broncofan55555

NFL Insider Boldly Predicts Broncos' LT Garett Bolles 'Is on His Way Out in Denver'

Many Broncos fans would be happy to see Garett Bolles play elsewhere but how likely is that? A new report sheds light.

Chad Jensen

by

Mr. Pioneer

Analytics: True Cost of Trading Up in Draft Should Give Broncos Significant Pause

Fans are pining for the Broncos to trade up in the draft. But based on analytics and the modern draft value chart, would it make sense for Denver to maneuver up the board?

Thomas Hall

by

Cdn fan

Broncos 7-Round Mock Draft | Version 7.0

Nick Kendell tenders his second and final Broncos mock draft of the 2020 draft season.

Nick Kendell

by

Flapja

Finding Broncos: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Finding Broncos scouts the 2020 NFL Draft class to find the best Mile High fits. What's the scoop on Jerry Jeudy and how would he fit in Denver?

Erick Trickel

by

CUBuffinTX

Will Broncos' GM John Elway be Scared off by Recent Jerry Jeudy Rumor?

John Elway will have to show a discerning eye when it comes to interpreting the veracity of a recent Jerry Jeudy rumor.

KeithCummings

by

Thundersvictorylap

Alabama WR Henry Ruggs III Says Broncos Have 'Constantly' Been in Contact With Him

The Broncos' interest in Henry Ruggs III appears to be genuine.

Chad Jensen

by

Orangeforbreakfast

Analyzing how NFL.com's Controversial 7-Round Mock Draft Would Impact Broncos

Chad Reuters published a mock draft with selections for the Broncos few would see coming or bet on happening when the real thing rolls around next week.

Chad Jensen

by

Chilly303

Analyzing How Many Roster Spots are Feasibly Available to Broncos' 2020 Draft Class

The Broncos hold 10 picks in the draft. But are there that many roster spots feasibly available for the taking? The answer might give us a hint as to how aggressive the Broncos will be on draft day.

Trevor Judge

by

BearBnB