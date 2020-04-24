Report: Broncos 'Exploring' a Trade into Back-End of First Round

The Denver Broncos stayed patient and got their wide receiver at pick 15 with Alabama WR Jerry Jeudy in the first round of the NFL Draft.

But with their next pick coming at No. 46 overall in the second round, the Broncos could be looking to move back into the round-one action. It's a possibility GM John Elway is at least 'exploring', according to NFL insider Benjamin Allbright.

If the Broncos are indeed looking to jump back into the back-end of the first round, it would confirm a prediction of sorts that came from KUSA's Mike Klis a couple of weeks back. The question is, who do the Broncos value enough to make such a move?

After all, getting back into the first round would likely cost Elway some of the third-round draft capital he's got stockpiled. The Broncos currently hold three third-round picks.

Possible Trade-Up Targets

Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State

Jeremy Chinn, DB, Illinois State

Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah

Holes

The Broncos still need to fill a few roster needs, including at cornerback, offensive line (both interior and tackle), safety and linebacker. With day one not even in the books yet, Elway has all the time in the world to fill most of those holes.

However, if the Broncos want to land one of the top remaining corners in this class, it's doubtful any one of those three CBs listed above will still be there at pick 46.

It's also worth mentioning that Elway is exploring a trade-up, but maybe not back into round one but instead early round two. Keep an eye on the situation.

