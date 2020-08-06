Ja'Wuan James' decision to opt out of the 2020 season left Broncos Country reeling. For one thing, it means that Elijah Wilkinson, who took most of the snaps at right tackle in 2019, is back in that position.

It also meant that Garett Bolles is likely cemented at the left tackle position for 2020, when at one point, the talk from team brass was that he and Wilkinson would battle for the job.

But on Tuesday, when Vic Fangio was asked whether Bolles was still in a competition, the head coach didn't leave much room for doubt that Bolles will be starting on the left side of the line.

"Right now, to be honest with you, I would say it's his to lose," Fangio said.

Bolles has been a source of frustration for Broncos fans, namely for the 32 penalties — 20 for holding — he's drawn in his first three seasons, a higher total than one expects from a first-round pick.

However, Bolles has one definite advantage over James, and that's availability. Even after suffering an injury scare early in his rookie season, Bolles has never missed a start in his three years with the Broncos.

And while Bolles hasn't necessarily lived up to his first-round pedigree, he showed some signs of improvement late last season, which Fangio acknowledged. The head coach added that Bolles had a good offseason as well and it's showing thus far in training camp.

"I think he’s in a better place mentally and emotionally than he’s ever been in in this time of the year," Fangio said. "He’s got [O-Line Coach] Mike [Munchak] coaching him now for the second time, second season in a row, which I don’t think he had previously in his career. I think we all sense that he’s in a better spot in all areas than he has been in his past."

Fangio raises a good point. Bolles has gone through three different offensive line coaches in his first three years. Munchak will be the first O-line coach he's had for consecutive seasons. Between that and Munchak knowing how to get the most out of offensive linemen, there's room for optimism.

Broncos fans should also ask themselves if Bolles is coming into 2020 with a chip on his shoulder. Remember, the Broncos declined to exercise his fifth-year option. That, along with the talk he was in competition for his starting job, might be enough motivation for him to prove his critics wrong.

No doubt, Bolles has plenty to prove — but if he does that, and especially if he goes beyond that, I'm sure Broncos fans who have been critical of him will be happy to give the man his due.

