WATCH: Bradley Chubb Reveals Workout Video to Show Progress on ACL Injury

The Denver Broncos were dealt a bitter blow when rush linebacker Bradley Chubb suffered an ACL tear in Week 4 of last season. He spent the rest of 2019 on injured reserve.

As the former No. 5 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Chubb is integral to Head Coach Vic Fangio's vision for the Broncos' defense fully coming to fruition. As a rookie in 2018, Chubb posted 12 sacks, which placed him on an elite list of pass rushers to post 12 or more sacks as a rookie all-time. He was only three away from owning the single-season rookie record.

As Von Miller begins his inevitable decline due to Father Time, the Broncos are banking on Chubb filling the void as he enters his prime NFL years. But it's all contingent on him bouncing back from that knee injury, which represented the second ligament-tear knee injury he's suffered in his football career (high school).

The Broncos have all spoken positively about Chubb's prognosis, from Fangio to Defensive Coordinator Ed Donatell. Chubb has been diligently rehabbing at the UC Health Training Center throughout the coronavirus shut-down, a ghost-town feel he described as 'weird' just a week ago.

However, we've all been in a kind of holding pattern, waiting to see whether Chubb is indeed on-schedule in his recovery and close to returning to full strength. Fortunately, he posted a workout video on Twitter to reveal exactly how he's feeling.

Chubb looks like his powerful, athletic self. At this stage, fans can only hope that a complete return to form is in the cards because there's a big difference between being in work-out shape and football shape.

The only way for Chubb to get fully back into football shape is to, well, play football. That opportunity will come at the end of July when the Broncos launch their training camp and prepare for the 2020 season in earnest.

It wouldn't be surprising to see the Broncos play it safe with Chubb during camp and whatever version of the preseason we get. Even to open the regular season in the fall, don't be shocked to see Chubb on a 'pitch count' of sorts as the team eases him back into full participation.

If this workout video is any indication, it's possible Chubb comes back from injury even faster and stronger. If that's how it shakes out and he suffers no set-backs, watch out, NFL. Chubb could be coming for the Comeback Player of the Year award.

