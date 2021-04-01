Broncos' New RB Mike Boone Sends Parting Message to Phillip Lindsay

The Denver Broncos made new running back Mike Boone available in an introductory press conference just a day after he was signed. Boone, an ex-Minnesota Viking, was signed to a two-year deal worth $3.85 million just hours after fan-favorite and Pro Bowl running back Phillip Lindsay was jettisoned by the Broncos.

After applying the original-round tender to the restricted free-agent Lindsay early in the week, Broncos GM George Paton rescinded the tag after consultation with Lindsay's agent, making him totally unrestricted and free to negotiate with any NFL team. The next day, Lindsay signed a one-year, $3.25M deal with the Houston Texans.

When asked who he thinks will be tapped with replacing Lindsay's production in Pat Shurmur's offense, Boone replied, “Whoever (the coaches) put out there. Whoever they call to replace him. I’m here for whatever they ask me to do.”

Entering a very touching PR situation with how fans perceived the Broncos' treatment of Lindsay, Boone was wise to tread carefully. He tipped his cap to the outgoing Lindsay, who produced two 1,000-yard rushing campaigns in his three seasons in Denver.

“That’s my boy, shout out to Phil," Boone said. "We trained together our rookie [year] coming into the NFL together. I’m here to be me. Shout out to Phil. Major respect and great athlete, but I’m just here to be me and do what I can.”

Boone is an intriguing signing for the Broncos. Going undrafted out of Cincinnati the same year as Lindsay, Boone signed with Paton's Vikings as a college free agent.

Stuck behind the likes of Dalvin Cook and initially Latavius Murray, Boone struggled to get playing time, mostly carving out a role on special teams. But in his second year, Boone got the chance to start in the Vikings' regular-season finale and suffice to say, the kid went off.

In Week 17 that year, he rushed for 148 yards on just 17 carries (8.71 YPC), scoring a touchdown. Those final three games of the 2019 campaign saw Boone garner 41 carries for 232 yards (5.67 UPC) and three touchdowns.

With Cook ripping off a 1,500-yard rushing campaign in 2020, Boone found himself mostly watching from the sidelines, finishing his last season in Minnesota with just 11 carries for 59 yards and a score. He did record five special-teams tackles on 231 third-phase snaps and earned NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors in Week 4 after he forced a fumble on a punt return against the Texans.

The 5-foot-10, 206-pound back oozes untapped potential, and obviously, Paton intends on extracting it over the next couple of years in Denver, even if initially it's as Melvin Gordon's backup.

"Mike Boone is a self-made man," Paton said on Thursday. "Four phases—played him four phases on special teams and he's one of the top special teams players for the Vikings. He was playing behind Dalvin Cook, so he didn't have a lot of opportunity, but when he did have the opportunity, he really produced. I think he's going to help our room. He's going to add some special teams to the offensive side of the ball, which we lack. I'm really excited to have Mike Boone here.”

Boone is excited to get paid and begin the process of carving out a role for the Broncos. Paton's decision to bring him over from the Vikings meant a lot to the young back.

“He sees something in me to call me over and bring me with him. I’m just going to try to hold that standard," Boone said. "Just come in and get the job done and doing whatever I can for those guys."

Like two ships in the night, Boone arrives as Lindsay departs but as fans wish The Colorado Kid good fortune in Houston, Broncos Country will no doubt quickly close ranks around Boone and welcome him into the Orange and Blue family.

Especially once he's able to showcase what he can do to help the Broncos' offense.

