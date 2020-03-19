Breaking Down Broncos' Roster Needs After First Wave of Free Agency

The first wave of free agency is over and while GM John Elway did not make as many splash signings as many fans were expecting, the Denver Broncos were able to add some wave-inducing players thanks to their large amount of cap room and draft capital the team has cultivated over the past season.

The Broncos have made one splash signing this free agency period by obtaining former Detroit Lions interior offensive lineman Graham Glasgow. The exact details of the contract are yet to be confirmed, but Glasgow signed a four-year deal for $44 million with $26 million guaranteed.

This makes Glasgow tied for the ninth-highest paid interior offensive lineman in the NFL. It is not yet known whether Glasgow will be playing center to replace the recently departed Connor McGovern or right guard to replace Ronald Leary just yet, but current buzz has Glasgow likely to play right guard in 2020.

Given that the top two guard options in this free-agent class were franchise-tagged before even being allowed to hit the market — Washington's Brandon Scherff and New England's Joe Thuney — Denver was able to talk out of free agency with the best interior offensive lineman on the market. Glasgow is a better pass protector than power run blocker and comes with much needed versatility and durability for the Broncos' O-line.

There can be little doubt, the unit gets that much better in obtaining Glasgow. Elway’s most savvy moves to date, however, have been how he has been able to finesse a few instant-impact defensive starters via trades.

With Denver having excess draft capital and cap space, Elway was able to deal the fourth-rounder gleaned from the Emmanuel Sanders trade to Jacksonville for’ CB A.J. Bouye. Elway also dealt the seventh-rounder obtained in the Duke Dawson trade to Tennessee in order to acquire interior defensive lineman Jurrell Casey.

Bouye replaces Chris Harris, Jr. who defected to the Los Angeles Chargers for a shockingly low price. At two years younger and a player that Vic Fangio has been after for years to play in his defense, it would be surprising to see any drop-off at all in replacing Harris with Bouye.



Casey will replace one of Shelby Harris or Derek Wolfe as a 3-4 defensive end on the Broncos' interior defensive line. Casey is 30 years old, but has been one of the most underrated interior defensive linemen over his career and one of the best at twists and stunts, something that Fangio has employed quite often to help generate pressure and chaos in the trenches.

An interesting tidbit also in acquiring both these players; both come with years left of team control (two for Bouye and three for Casey) as well as no guaranteed money beyond some kicking in for Casey a few days from now. These contracts Denver obtained are currently under market value in comparison to the return on these players and also give Denver some leverage in renegotiating contracts.

A restructure to help create cap room and guarantee more cash to Bouye or Casey does not have to be done, but Denver can do it giving them further financial flexibility.

Denver also unsurprisingly franchise-tagged star S Justin Simmons, which will cost $11.4 million guaranteed, but he's very likely to receive a new multi-year contract this summer. The other, less sexy moves, to date the Broncos have made include signing backup QB Jeff Driskel to a two-year, $5 million contract, while also placing a second-round tender on OL Elijah Wilkinson and NT Mike Purcell for $3.25 million each, and retaining CB DeVante Bausby. Joe Jones was re-signed to a one-year deal per reports.

The Broncos also tendered exclusive rights free agents WR Diontae Spencer and WR Tim Patrick, DB Trey Marshall, and OT Jake Rodgers. Most of these players will be depth and some will be competing to even make the 202 roster, but are noteworthy additions nonetheless.

The Broncos have not only been obtaining players, but they've moved on from a few as well, as the team traded FB Andy Janovich to Cleveland for a 2021 seventh-rounder and waived Joe Flacco with a failed physical designation. After all the moves Denver has made to date and awaiting official word on Glasgow’s contract, Denver has somewhere between $22-23 million in cap space left.

Until the specifics of some of these deals are announced, though, as well as potential restructures, this is at best a rough estimate.

A good bit of this space will need to be reserved in paying the 2020 draft class (roughly $10M) that will flood the roster at the end of April. With Denver having five draft picks in the top-100, this class is set to be decently expensive overall.

As Bob Morris put it, Denver may be near done in making moves, but there are still needs and potential value areas the team can address with more value-signings and draft picks. What are the Broncos’ remaining roster needs and what are the best options to fill them?

What happens next for the Broncos in free agency and the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Wide Receiver

It is known far and wide that the Broncos have a massive need at receiver. Given new OC Pat Shurmur’s propensity to play 11 personnel (3 WR, 1 TE, 1 RB), having just Courtland Sutton won’t cut it. DaeSean Hamilton and Tim Patrick have only shown to be worthy of depth value at best. To maximize Drew Lock during his rookie contract, Denver needs better receiver talent.

However, adding one wideout might not cut it. Given the depth of this draft class, Denver should be in position to take two wide receivers in the top-100. How that stacks up will be dependent on how the board falls, as there seems to be a clear ‘top-3’ already emerged in CeeDee Lamb, Jerry Jeudy, and Henry Ruggs, despite the depth of the class.

There are some potential trade options like Sammy Watkins or Brandin Cooks available, but given the Broncos' current cap space, a move for a big contract seems unlikely. The Broncos could bring in a cheap veteran option such as Taylor Gabriel, Paul Richardson, Phillip Dorsett, or Nelson Agholor, but only on a cheap deal.

Verdict: In the end, the Broncos best option may be a cheap veteran option to push Hamilton and Patrick, as well as an early draft pick on wide receiver.

Offensive Line

Denver’s O-line for 2020 seems near set. With all indication, the Broncos will be starting Garett Bolles and Ja’Wuan James at the tackle spots, Dalton Risner at left guard, and the newly-obtained Glasgow at right guard (but maybe center). Denver’s offensive line will likely come down to a decision of Patrick Morris at center vs. Elijah Wilkinson at right guard.

Given the volatility at tackle with Bolles’ play and James’ injury history, it seems Wilkinson as the main swing guy is currently the plan with Morris starting at center.

However, as the offensive line showed last year, Denver should not be done obtaining talent on the line because eventually, the depth will be needed and show. One player that makes a lot of sense to obtain is swing tackle versatile lineman Mike Remmers. If he can be signed for cheap, he would make a lot of sense.

Outside of Remmers, the best option for the Broncos would be going to the draft. In a deep center class such as Michigan’s Cesar Ruiz, LSU’s Lloyd Cushenberry III, Temple’s Matt Hennessey, among others, Denver may look to add a starter Day 2 to early Day 3 of the draft.

Tackle will always come at a premium, and given the uncertainty of Bolles and James, Denver should also be considering making an aggressive move at tackle early in the draft. While it seems unlikely any of the top-4 tackles make it to Denver at 15 at this point (Mekhi Becton, Tristan Wirfs, Andrew Thomas, Jedrick Wills) there are a number of other tackles that will go in the top-100 of this class.

Houston's Josh Jones, USC's Austin Jackson, Iowa's Ezra Miller, TCU's Lucas Niang, Michigan's Prince Tega Wanogho, Georgia's Isaiah Wilson, and UConn's Matt Peart, would all be excellent day-two picks that can provide depth year one and become a starter in 2021 and beyond.

Verdict: Remmers makes sense if for cheap, but a center and a tackle both are likely in the top-100 for Denver

Running Back

Royce Freeman has not lived up to his draft stock. A top of being a 2018 third-round pick, Freeman is looking like a relative disappointment in comparison to his value as a running back.

Phillip Lindsay is a strong back, but it does not appear Denver trusts him to be a bell-cow. Furthermore, neither have shown a strong ability as receivers, which is a must in today’s NFL.

There have been some rumors of Denver being linked to some more expensive running backs such as signing Melvin Gordon or the recently-released Todd Gurley, but dishing out anything beyond approximately $5M for a ball-carrier, especially ones that have had issues with durability, seems foolish. Perhaps the market will have someone like Gordon or Devonta Freeman really cheap given the plummeting value of running backs in today’s NFL.

Denver could use a day-two pick on running back. However recent studies have suggested this is a rather foolish usage of draft capital. While Georgia's D’Andre Swift, Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor, Florida State's Cam Akers, LSU's Clyde Edwards-Helaire, and Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins would be fun, Denver likely would be better off finding a running back on day three of the draft.

Verdict: A day-three pick and veteran minimum free agent, unless value for better back becomes too much to ignore.

Interior Defensive Line

Denver reportedly really likes Dre’Mont Jones as he is currently slated to start opposite Casey at defensive end. Denver has their nose as well in Purcell. DeMarcus Walker is a body at this point and is as likely to not be on the team come 2020 as he is to have a significant role. Denver still has a need at the interior defensive line.

There are still options abound on the market for Denver on the Dline such as Mike Daniels or Ndamokung Suh but the best option would likely be retaining Derek Wolfe. It would depend on his contract and structure, but retaining Wolfe, who can start and rotate with Jones, gives Denver a solid interior rotation.

The draft is also an option. If South Carolina's Javon Kinlaw or Auburn's Derrick Brown fall to pick 15, they likely are the best player available at that point and Denver may pick them no matter what happens between now and the draft. However there are day-two options that would make sense as well like TCU's Ross Blacklock, Texas A & M's Justin Madubuike, Missouri's Jordan Elliott, Auburn's Marlon Davidson, Utah's Leki Fotu, or Ohio State's Davon Hamilton.

Really it’s never a bad idea to take a trench player to develop over their rookie year and prepare them to start in a larger role come their sophomore season.

Verdict: Bring Back Wolfe if the contract makes sense. If not, find a cheap vet and draft talent as the board falls.

Linebacker

Yes, many in Broncos Country have been screaming about linebacker for years but simply put, linebacker is the running back of the defense. There aren’t many elite ones that are difference-makers and there is a large portion of guys out there that simply can get the job done.

While Alexander Johnson and Todd Davis don’t excite anyone, both are solid as a starting duo. After losing out on the top linebackers to help their coverage woes at the second level, expect Denver to look more towards Six-DB sets to help add speed in space.

Luckily for Denver, this is a really solid linebacker class on day two of the draft. Clemson's Isaiah Simmons is not an option, and Denver would be foolish to take Oklahoma's Kenneth Murray or LSU's Patrick Queen at pick 15, but day-two options such as Appalachian State's Akeim Davis-Gaither, Texas Tech's Jordyn Brooks, Ohio State's Malik Harrison, Oregon's Troy Dye, Wyoming's Logan Wilson, Mississippi State's Willie Gay, Jr., or hybrid players such as Wisconsin's Zack Baun or Michigan's Josh Uche, or safety linebacker types like Lenoir-Rhyne's Kyle Dugger or Southern Ilinois' Jeremy Chinn, all make a lot of sense in value and fit.

Verdict: Day two of the draft where there is a surplus of talent in 2020.

Cornerback

The Broncos did a good job of adding Bouye to this team as well as retaining Bausby for less than the tender, but the team should be looking to add talent here with their remaining cap just like they should at the interior D-line. There are still plenty of names left to pursue such as Prince Amukamara, Jimmy Smith, Xavier Rhodes, Ronald Darby, Kevin Johnson, Nickell Robey-Coleman, etc. Denver should absolutely scoop up another corner.

Corner is another position that makes sense to take in the draft every year given how many players a team needs there. If the value fits and it's the best player available when Denver is on the clock, Denver should consider the likes of Auburn's Noah Igbinonghene, Alabama's Trevon Diggs, Clemson A.J. Terrell, Ohio State's Damon Arnette, Utah's Jaylon Johnson, Notre Dame's Troy Pride Jr, or Mississippi State's Cameron Danztler on day two

Verdict: Denver should prioritize their last remaining ‘sizeable’ contract on obtaining another corner. However, depending on how the board falls, Denver could also look towards the draft.

Denver is likely done with their splashes this free agency cycle, but depth and value signings are still on the table. Where Denver spends its remaining cap remains to be seen, but its remaining holes are becoming more pronounced and a draft plan is beginning to emerge.

Elway has been both frugal and aggressive this free agency cycle as the team attempts to improve. This has been a rather unpredictable offseason to date, so what happens next is anyone’s best guess.

Follow Nick on Twitter @NickKendellMHH and @MileHighHuddle.