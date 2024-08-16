Broncos HC Sean Payton on WR Devaughn Vele's Injury: 'He'll be Fine'
Notably absent from practice this week has been Denver Broncos rookie wide receiver Devaughn Vele. The seventh-round rookie out of Utah exited Wednesday's practice early.
On Thursday, Broncos head coach Sean Payton addressed Vele's injury.
“He’ll be fine," Payton said of Vele. "We just held him and there’s a chance he might even play Sunday.”
When pressed on the nature of Vele's injury — is it an ankle, a hamstring, a knee? — Payton was his typically cagey self.
"Nothing specific," Payton said.
Vele, 6-foot-5, 210 pounds, wasn't expected to make a huge impact as a rookie, especially as the second wideout the Broncos drafted. But the 26-year-old has balled out at training camp, especially the preceding 10 days.
In preseason Game 1 in Indianapolis, Vele only caught one pass for eight yards, but he also drew two massive pass interference penalties that set the Broncos up for points. His massive frame gives quarterbacks a lot of confidence and comfort that if they put the ball up, he'll come down with it.
Payton loves big-bodied wide receivers, as evidenced by Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, and Lil'Jordan Humphrey, all of whom are 6-foot-4. Fourth-round rookie Troy Franklin and newcomer Josh Reynolds is 6-foot-3, as is David Sills V. Even Brandon Johnson is 6-foot-2, while the shifty Jalen Virgil checks in at 6-foot-1.
Marvin Mims Jr., Michael Bandy, and Phillip Dorsett are the only sub-six-foot Broncos receivers. Payton likes to have that explosive element to compliment his big-bodied receivers.
So, while Broncos Country has been rightly concerned over Vele's absence, fret not. His injury, whatever it is, isn't serious. You might even see him on Sunday as the Broncos host the Green Bay Packers for preseason Game 2, catching passes from fellow rookie Bo Nix, who's set to start at quarterback.
