Broncos WR Devaughn Vele May Be in Danger of Missing Week 2
Denver Broncos rookie wide receiver Devaughn Vele did not practice for a second consecutive day Thursday, casting doubt on his availability for the Week 2 home opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Vele is being listed on the injury report with a ribs ailment.
WR Josh Reynolds (Achilles), left tackle Garett Bolles (calf), and center Luke Wattenberg (ankle) all returned to practice, getting in limited sessions, after sitting out Wednesday. Rookie EDGE Jonah Elliss (knee) was upgraded to a full participant.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
The 235th overall pick of this year's draft, Vele led the Broncos in receptions (8, for 39 yards) amid last Sunday's loss to the Seattle Seahawks. It was a performance for the books, as the Utah product became only the fourth WR over the past 15 seasons to record eight-plus catches in the first game of their NFL rookie campaign, per Pro Football Focus.
“Just understanding the tempo of the game; the little tendencies and nuances; reading the defense. Just being more savvy with the way you play," Vele told reporters afterward, describing what he learned from his big-league debut. "So, I think that was good exposure for the first game.”
Vele's absence — and Reynolds' injury — may create a pathway to extended playing time for Broncos sophomore WR Marvin Mims, who logged just 12 offensive snaps in Week 1, held entirely off the stat sheet.
“It’s part of the challenges when we have multiple receiver groups," head coach Sean Payton said Monday of Mims' usage. "Obviously we anticipated him getting more than just 12 [snaps]. A lot of it depends on how much of the game we’re playing in nickel on offense, three receiver sets or base sets. That can vary, but I think you’ll see his pitch count week-to-week, depending on the team we’re playing, go up."
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!