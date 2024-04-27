Broncos Add More Weapons for Bo Nix, Draft Another WR in Round 7
With a prospective future franchise quarterback well in hand, the Denver Broncos are loading up the arsenal. Bo Nix was the pick at No. 12 overall, and the Broncos followed that up by taking his No. 1 target at Oregon in the fourth round — Troy Franklin.
From there, the Broncos drafted power running back Audric Estimé in the fifth round. Sean Payton wasn't done adding weapons for Nix, though, as the Broncos drafted Utah wide reciver Devaughn Vele at pick 235 overall in the seventh round.
The team celebrated the pick on X.
Vele is a 6-foot-4, 203-pound playmaker who's used to running in the thin air of the Rockies. He's also the second Utah Ute to be drafted to Denver this year, following rush linebacker Jonas Elliss (third round).
Vele and Elliss will now be teamed up with veteran former Utes like Garett Bolles, Tim Patrick, and Cody Barton in the Mile High City. The Broncos have always liked drafting Utah players, and keep a close eye on all schools and prospects in the Rocky Mountain region.
Vele brings great size to the table for the Broncos, but he's wasn't the most prolific wideout in this draft class. He exits the college ranks with 1,689 receiving yards and nine touchdowns, 593 and three of which were last season as a senior.
Vele ran a 4.47-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, which, while not blazing fast, is solid for his relative size. NFL.com's Lance Zeirlein wrote this about Vele:
"Functional as either an outside receiver with some route-running polish or as a big slot able to create matchup concerns for static coverages. Vele won’t win with quickness or speed, but his attention to detail as a route runner and willingness to utilize his play strength helps create advantages. He has a great catch radius, but his production was stymied by inconsistent catch finishing and below-average quarterback play. Vele has draftable talent and could compete for a roster spot," Zeirlein wrote.
Vele joins a Broncos receiving corps led by Courtland Sutton and featuring the aforementioned Patrick and fellow 2024 draftee Franklin, as well as Marvin Mims Jr., and Lil'Jordan Humphrey, to name the top guys. It'll be interesting to see how he fits in.
One thing's certain, though: Payton didn't just spend on a shiny new gun; he made sure swoop up some ammunition for the coming war as the Broncos look to blast their way out of this rebuild.
