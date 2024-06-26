Former UDFA S Devon Key Primed for Broncos' Special Teams Role
Denver Broncos reserve safety Devon Key "put together some good days" during the offseason training program and appears poised to carve out a gig on the special-teams unit, per head coach Sean Payton.
“He’s doing well. Obviously he’s moving around well," Payton told reporters on June 11. "Special teams is going to be important for a group of these players; he’d be one of them. I think that he’s putting together some good days. So again we don’t get to see the tackling, we don’t get to see certain elements of the game, but these reps for young guys like him are important.”
Undrafted in 2021, Key initially signed to Denver's practice squad the following year and has since twice inked reserve/future deals with the organization. He's yet to take a regular-season snap in orange and blue.
The 6-foot, 208-pound defensive back — who spent much of his rookie and sophomore NFL campaigns with the Kansas City Chiefs, and also had a cup of coffee with the Atlanta Falcons — hails from Western Kentucky where he recorded 188 solo tackles, 19 pass breakups, six interceptions, and two defensive touchdowns across four years.
A 2020 second-team All-Conference USA selection, Key posted a 4.53-second forty time and 38-inch vertical during the pre-draft process.
"Likely box safety candidate with an NFL frame whose durability and production are quality check marks in his evaluation," NFL.com's Lance Zierlein wrote in his scouting profile. "Key is a four-year starter known for his work ethic off the field and the energy he brings to the field. His size, speed and explosiveness numbers will matter to some teams, but it's not always easy to see those attributes translating to the field when it comes to the athleticism needed in coverage and as an open-field tackler. Key is trustworthy around the line of scrimmage and is ready to do his part to stuff the run. With his measurables and potential as a special teams contributor, it would not be a surprise to see him get a shot in the NFL."
Key is among eight safeties on the Broncos' offseason roster, a handful of which (Caden Sterns, Delarrin Turner-Yell, JL Skinner) are competing for jobs behind presumed starters Brandon Jones and P.J. Locke.
