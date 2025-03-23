Report: Broncos Showing Heavy Interest in Kansas State RB
The Denver Broncos have done much to improve a 10-win roster this offseason, but a big hole remains at running back. Denver's starting running back for the past two years — Javonte Williams — took a one-year deal in Dallas, leaving the room without a lead horse.
However, the Broncos have been hot on the running back trail in the run-up to the NFL draft. After meeting with many backs at the NFL Combine, the Broncos have begun their top-30 visits, and one of them was with Kansas State's DJ Giddens, according to The Draft Network's Ryan Fowler.
"The Denver Broncos hosted Kansas State RB DJ Giddens for a 30 visit, per a league source," Fowler posted on X.
Giddens ran a 4.43-second 40-yard dash at the Combine, with a 10-foot-10-inch broad jump and a 30.5-inch vertical. Although he doesn't exactly project as a 'joker' type weapon at the next level, he could compete with Audric Estime in Denver's backfield.
Ranked as the No. 7 running back on the Consensus Big Board, Giddens is currently projected to hear his name called in the third or fourth round, and that could be precisely where Denver envisions taking him. The Broncos don't have a fifth-rounder this year but are expected to draft a running back somewhere in the top 100 picks.
Giddens would give Denver the option to double-dip at the position. While some other running back — like Tennessee's Dylan Sampson — could be earmarked for the Alvin Kamara type role, Giddens would serve as more of the Mark Ingram mold.
Giddens rushed for 2,500-plus yards and 17 touchdowns over his final two seasons at Kansas State. None of this is to say that he couldn't develop as an out-of-the-backfield pass-catcher, but it's not currently a strong suit.
The 6-foot, 212-pound Giddens would be an intriguing mid-round option for Denver. The Broncos obviously wanted to spend a bit more time with him, using one of their precious top-30 visits on him.
Here's what our Senior Draft Analyst Erick Trickel recently wrote about Giddens' "sixth sense" after mocking him to Denver in Round 3 (pick 85):
"One of Giddens's best traits is his vision as a runner — how he sees running lanes as they're developing and finding the open lane is a sixth sense," Trickel wrote. "When you add how agile and elusive he is in tight quarters, he can be that ideal back to pound the rock between the tackles. His ball security, with only one fumble in two seasons, only adds to his value as a between-the-tackles runner."
