SI.com
Mile High Huddle
HomeNewsFilmDraftGame DayMhh Insiders
Search

Drew Lock Addresses Fangio's Handling of Week 12's Crisis After Broncos Fine All QBs Involved

Chad Jensen

Vic Fangio surprised many fans on Monday when he intimated that the Denver Broncos were considering disciplining quarterbacks Drew Lock, Brett Rypien, and Blake Bortles for their lack of adherence to the NFL's intensive COVID-19 mask-wearing protocol. Fangio said that the Broncos would wait to see whether the NFL planned to take any disciplinary action first before deciding. 

Fast forward to Wednesday and Lock and Rypien are back at practice after testing negative for the coronavirus each day in the interim. When Fangio addressed local media, he confirmed that the quarterbacks had received a fine from the Broncos. 

“Yes, we fined them just following the same fine schedule that we've had for other COVID violations with the players throughout the season," Fangio said on Wednesday. 

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

The degree to which Lock and company violated the mask-wearing protocol is debatable but there's no denying that the trio of QBs did not perfectly obey the NFL's rules. The Broncos had to pay a heavy price for it, all but forfeiting Week 12's bout with the New Orleans Saints after the NFL refused to reschedule the game to Tuesday. 

Just like the kid who gets caught-on-camera stealing a piece of candy from the grocery store, only to see the judge hand down capital punishment, there's no denying the accused's guilt. It's a matter of the punishment fitting the crime. 

Lock and his fellow QBs were guilty of breaking the rule, however negligible, and the Broncos paid the collective price for their folly. The fines imposed by the team ensure that each QB also receives his fair share of discipline for the infraction. 

Fangio expressed his "disappointment" in Lock and company on Monday, which raised some eyebrows in Broncos Country because the head coach wasn't willing to also hold the NFL front office accountable for its part in treating the Broncos unfairly relative to the way other teams with similar COVID-19 crises had been accommodated. 

Fangio has refused to comment on the NFL's handling of last week's 'sum of all fears' situation but had no problem castigating Lock and his fellow QBs. Lock doesn't question Fangio's rhetoric in the media or his handling of the situation. 

“No. Anything that Coach Vic says, it's not in my opportunity or my jurisdiction to really get upset with him. He's my boss," Lock said on Wednesday. "He's the leader of this team and whatever he says goes.”

Now, it's time to move on. Lock doesn't plan to address his teammates about what happened and continue to flog this dead horse. Everybody in that locker room knows the score. 

With the playoffs potentially at-risk as the pandemic worsens across the United States, the NFL used a minor transgression of its mask-wearing protocol as an opportunity to make an example out of the Broncos and scare the other 31 teams straight. 

“I feel like the best thing for me to do is come out and perform today at practice," Lock said. "I could say stuff to the guys beforehand. I feel like there's been a lot said and quite honestly, to me and this team, we're ready to move on from it and ready to get to Kansas City. We can keep addressing it and keep dragging this on longer than it needs to be but that's how we're going to do it. What happened, happened on Sunday. We know what needs to happen this Sunday night and nothing that's going to help us get ready for Sunday night has to do with what happened last week. We need to come out and practice well and get our focus on beating Kansas City.”

With a trip to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs, Lock has turned the page and is ready to attack this week's opponent and maybe, just maybe, help the Broncos snap their 10-game losing streak to this bitter Divisional foe. 

The Broncos will keep Bortles in a QB quarantine of sorts, even though he's been cleared to return to the facility after testing negative for the virus. Bortles will be isolated from the body of the team in the event of another COVID-19 outbreak or indiscretion that could lead to another quarterback apocolypse in Denver. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

THANKS FOR READING MILE HIGH HUDDLE
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kareem Jackson Breaks Ranks With Fangio, Speaks to NFL's Double-Standard

Kareem Jackson's tone following the Broncos' ugly QB-less loss to the Saints was the polar opposite of Vic Fangio's.

KeithCummings

by

U812

Broncos vs. Saints Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 12

Log in and join the in-game discussion as we live-blog NOvsDEN. Can the Broncos shock the world and beat the Saints with an undrafted rookie wideout starting at quarterback?

Chad Jensen

by

Chilly303

Broncos Sign Ex-Chiefs QB Kyle Shurmur, per Report

The Broncos have added a fifth quarterback into the mix and he's the son of offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur.

Chad Jensen

by

tehemperorer

Insider Addresses Rumor of Vic Fangio Being on Hot Seat With Broncos

Is Vic Fangio on the hot seat in Denver as a new rumor indicates? One of the most trusted Broncos insiders cut through the noise.

Chad Jensen

by

joevford

Noah Fant Speaks Out as NFL Poised to Strong-Arm Broncos to Play Saints Without a QB

The NFL is trying to force the Broncos to play Week 12's bout vs. the Saints without a quarterback and Noah Fant isn't about to put up with it.

Chad Jensen

by

Studlee14

5 Scathing Takeaways From Broncos' 31-3 Loss to Saints Sans a QB

The Broncos were placed in an impossible situation that unfolded as expected. What are the takeaways coming out of this abomination that was Week 12?

Lance Sanderson

by

U812

What Broncos Fans Need to Know About WR-Turned-QB Kendall Hinton

With the NFL mandating that all four of the Broncos' actual quarterbacks are ineligible to play on Sunday vs. the Saints, the next man up is practice-squad wideout Kendall Hinton. What do we know about Hinton?

Chad Jensen

by

ThundersVictoryLaps

Drew Lock's Mom Reveals 'Truth' About Broncos' QB Quarantine Situation

Drew Lock's mother Laura took to Twitter to 'shame' the NFL and tell her side of the 'truth' with regard to the Broncos' QB room going into quarantine.

Chad Jensen

by

RichiRichEh

All Broncos' QBs Deemed 'High Risk' by NFL, Ruled Out of Sunday's Matchup With Saints

Drew Lock, Brett Rypien, and Blake Bortles have been ruled out of Week 12 by the NFL due to being 'high risk' for COVID-19.

Chad Jensen

by

Thetortoise

Here's Why Broncos Should Claim Recently-Released S Will Parks Off Waivers

The Broncos have the chance to reunite with Will Parks after the Eagles cut him on Tuesday.

Luke Patterson

by

Dick Hanky