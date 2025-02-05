Eagles LB Zack Baun Praises Sean Payton Ahead of Free Agency Decision
As the Denver Broncos look to upgrade their linebacker corps, there is a prominent name on the market and a familiar face to Sean Payton: Zack Baun. Baun was the 74th pick in the 2020 NFL draft by Payton's New Orleans Saints.
Baun remained with the Saints through the four years of his rookie contract and then signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles last offseason. He left New Orleans, earned a shot at a Super Bowl, and could now be in line for a large contract.
Baun is about to hit free agency and the Broncos happen to be in the market for an inside linebacker upgrade. At the Super Bowl, Baun was asked about Payton.
“Obviously, Sean trusted me, drafted me, and traded up to draft me," Baun said via KOARadio. "So, I am very thankful for him for doing that, and I wouldn’t be in this position if it weren’t for Sean. So, a lot of credit to Sean."
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Players obviously know they have to be politically aware during these high-profile press conferences. They don’t want to risk fines or losing money, especially in a contract year.
However, Baun's remarks seem genuine, especially when you hear the praise he's garnered for the type of person he is. This is especially the case when the player's former head coach is with a new team with plenty of money and a need at the position.
Cody Barton and Justin Strnad did not cut it for the Broncos at linebacker, especially to close the season. Even with Alex Singleton returning from a significant injury, there's a lot of doubt surrounding the position.
Singleton isn’t guaranteed to be the player he was before the injury, and even if he does return to perfect pre-ACL form, there were issues around his game. The Broncos could use a player like Baun, with his talent level, play style, and leadership qualities.
According to Pro Football Focus, there were 38 linebackers who played at least 750 snaps on defense last season, with Baun having the 24th-most and 115 fewer snaps than Barton had. Baun ranked first in overall defensive grade, 16th in run defense grade, 15th in tackling grade, 16th in pass-rush grade, and first in coverage grade. He had the 20th-most snaps in coverage but only trailed the linebacker with the most by 98 snaps.
Baun was targeted 11th-most in coverage, allowing the 19th-lowest reception percentage, the sixth-fewest yards, and the lowest yards per reception. His play in coverage was a difference-maker for the Eagles defense. He also brought reliability as a blitzer, which is something the Broncos love to do, and could capitalize even more if they landed Baun in free agency.
The inside linebacker position is critical for the Broncos to upgrade, and Baun is an excellent fit schematically with his ability to be reliable in all phases and a leader. With Barton and Strnad’s play, the Broncos can’t rely on either of them to be a starter, especially with Singleton coming back from injury. At least Baun and Singleton do enough to cover the other issues.
It isn’t always easy to pair a player and team in free agency, but sometimes it is. This is one of those occasions.
The Broncos need to be willing to spend to get Baun in Denver and reunite him with the guy who drafted him, even if they play/coach opposite sides of the football.
Recommended Articles
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!