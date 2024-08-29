ESPN Projects Broncos QB Bo Nix's Stats for 2024 Season
One proverbial crystal ball does not foresee an overly impressive 2024 season for Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix. At least in the stat sheets, anyway.
ESPN has projected the No. 12 overall pick to complete 62.3% of his passes for 3,155 yards, 17 touchdowns, 13 interceptions, and four fumbles while adding 44 carries for 190 rushing yards and two scores on the ground, per his fantasy football player page.
In two preseason appearances, Nix completed 76.7% of his pass attempts for 205 yards, two TDs, and zero interceptions, logging a cumulative 116.7 QB rating. He chipped in six rushes for 29 yards, did not commit a turnover, and didn't take a sack amid Denver's undefeated exhibition period.
In Nix's final year at Oregon, he threw for 4,508 yards, 45 touchdowns, and only three INTs. He was never picked off more than seven times in a season across an NCAA-record 61 career collegiate starts which included a three-year stint at Auburn.
The point: Take ESPN's forecast — particularly its gaudy turnover prediction — with a grain of salt.
"His arm strength down the field—all of the things that when we evaluated him, you kind of trust your instinct," Broncos head coach Sean Payton said on Aug. 21 upon crowning Nix his QB1. "I had received a text the other day from someone—a reporter—that just said, ‘It’s the perfect scheme fit.’ I responded, I said, ‘I get that, but a good quarterback’s the perfect scheme fit anywhere.’ There are certain narratives that people will hold on to relative to what they saw pre-draft. There are two elements to our business: there’s the entertainment element, and then there’s the football element."
