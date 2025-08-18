ESPN: Broncos HC Sean Payton 'Could Be at Risk' in 2025
The Denver Broncos made the playoffs last season with a rookie Bo Nix at quarterback. The Broncos followed that up by making some key free-agent acquisitions in March and drafting cornerback Jahdae Barron, running back RJ Harvey, and wide receiver Pat Bryant, among others.
After the 2025 NFL draft, the Broncos ranked No. 14 on ESPN's NFL power rankings. Fast forward to mid-August, and the Broncos have climbed three spots to No. 11. ESPN Denver's Jeff Legwold wrote that head coach Sean Payton is under the most pressure entering the 2025 season, despite his stable standing with ownership.
"He has rock-solid job security, a deep-pocketed ownership group to support him and a proven personnel department to build a roster. But Payton has been the most vocal throughout training camp about his team's Super Bowl worthiness," Legwold wrote. "He believes the Broncos are good enough -- if they do the work -- to play for the Lombardi Trophy. It makes for good conversation now, but he could be at risk if the Broncos have any significant stumbles or injuries in 2025."
That's a bit confusing, to be honest. "Rock-solid job security" but if the Broncos stumble or an injury epidemic befalls them, Payton "could be at risk."
Head-scratching though that may be, I would agree that Payton's job security currently is about as good as it gets in the NFL. About the only thing he'd be at risk of is a media backlash if the injury bug strikes, but it would have to specifically target the team's trio of free-agent signings from this past spring, each of whom brought a considerable injury jacket to Denver.
Safety Talanoa Hufanga, linebacker Dre Greenlaw, and tight end Evan Engram were all signed to lucrative deals, but the common denominator they share is a recent and troubling injury history. Then, right as the offseason training program was ending, the Broncos signed another injury case in running back J.K. Dobbins.
Part of the logic here, and it can't be overlooked, is how Denver has become one of the NFL paragons of player health and wellness. Payton took over a perennially snake-bitten team and, in one year, turned it into one of the NFL's healthiest clubs.
The Broncos believe that their wellness program, sports science, nutrition, and strength and conditioning program will be the difference-maker in protecting their investments in these players. The only one thus far that has given any pause to that belief is Greenlaw, who's suffered two different quad injuries since becoming a Bronco.
This team will be relying on each of these free agents to serve in their respective roles as starters, including Dobbins. So it could hurt if the injury bug strikes, but if this preseason has revealed anything about the Broncos, it's that Payton and GM George Paton have cultivated a talented and deep roster. That's encouraging.
If the best predictor of future behavior is the past, then Payton deserves the benefit of the doubt on these signings. Injuries might be a part of the game, but the Broncos have done well since 2023 in keeping their most important players on the field.
Circling back to ESPN's power rankings, the Broncos have climbed three spots by virtue of their offseason program, training camp, and the first two preseason games. This team feels like it has momentum, but time will tell whether Payton is able to translate that to the regular season.
Here's how ESPN's top 10 shook out.
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Buffalo Bills
- Baltimore Ravens
- Detroit Lions
- Washington Commanders
- Green Bay Packers
- Los Angeles Rams
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Minnesota Vikings
Interesting to see the Bengals so high after they narrowly missed the playoffs last year, but Joe Burrow will do that for a team. Honestly, the top 10 is pretty standard fare, but behind the Broncos are the Houston Texans at No. 12, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 13, and the Los Angeles Chargers at No. 14.