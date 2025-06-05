TE Evan Engram: Bo Nix Influenced Decision to Sign With Broncos
Veteran tight end Evan Engram had options when he hit free agency earlier this year. Even though he has an injury history worthy of pause and examination, NFL teams with an established quarterback and a tight end vacancy were very interested in the two-time Pro Bowler.
Engram flew out to visit the Denver Broncos before then taking another trip to meet with the Los Angeles Chargers. When the rubber met the road, Engram ultimately chose the Broncos, and we're learning that Bo Nix was a big reason why.
"Denver was the first team to call when I got cut. Just talking with them and getting to know them, then getting here, getting into the building and feeling the energy here," Engram said following Thursday's OTA session. "Just the expectations that are here, the team that is here, the quarterback that is here and the coach that is here. I could go on for days. I’m blessed to be here. Everything happens for a reason, and I’m really glad to be in Denver.”
Engram took notice of Nix last year, not just because of his productive rookie season as a first-round pick, but because Broncos quarterbacks coach (and now pass game coordinator) Davis Webb is close friend of the veteran tight end. Webb, a former NFL quarterback, was part of Engram's draft class with the New York Giants back in 2017.
Engram was a first-round pick, Webb was a third-rounder. Webb went from literally playing football in December and early January for the Giants to hanging up his cleats and accepting the quarterbacks coach job from Sean Payton's Broncos in 2023. Webb was the first free-agent phone call Engram received after the Jacksonville Jaguars released him earlier this year.
“From afar, I paid attention to the Broncos. Me and Davis Webb had a really good relationship. We got drafted together in New York. So even just watching and supporting him, I was always really observant of Bo Nix," Engram said on Thursday following Denver's OTA session.
Engram was aware of Nix's early-season struggles and how the Broncos quarterback really turned a corner starting in October. When Engram was flying to his visits with the Broncos and Chargers, he watched more film of Nix (and likely Justin Herbert). But when Engram visited the Broncos, Nix made sure to be there, and the two had lunch together.
"Obviously, as a rookie, kind of a slow start last year. He was learning the game, but once he turned it on, you can see it all over the tape," Engram said of Nix. "Flying around for the [free agent] visits, [I] got to download some games on the laptop and watch some film. The potential is through the roof, and even better is just the way he is as a man, as a worker, as a leader."
Nix praised Engram last week, forecasting a productive partnership come the football season. We learned that, since signing with the Broncos, Engram has spent a lot of time at the team facility with Nix, and the two quickly hit it off.
"It’s been really great to get to know him on and off the field. I just love the way he approaches each and every day. I love the way he builds relationships with his teammates," Engram said of Nix. "I had lunch with him on my visit here. So he made it a point to be here and meet me. Even that lunch, I was able to just kind of listen to his process and things that he’s working on. Just really impressive young guy."
Engram sees a vast ceiling in Nix. Entering Year 2, the Broncos' burgeoning franchise quarterback has only scratched the surface of what he's capable of achieving in the NFL, according to Engram.
"Like I said, the potential is through the roof, and I like to see myself as someone that can come in and help his development and take this team to another level," Engram said.
Nix's arsenal was reinforced this offseason, with Engram arriving via free agency, and running back RJ Harvey and wide receiver Pat Bryant becoming Broncos through the NFL draft. Head coach Sean Payton has described Engram as the mythical, elusive 'joker' in his offense — a mismatch weapon who helps form the "interior triangle" in the Broncos' passing offense.
Harvey will play a role in completing that triangle, too, once he's able to get fully up to speed in the passing game. Nix has everything he needs to succeed, including one of the best offensive lines in football, a unit that is returning all five starters, one of the best play-callers in the business, a coveted young quarterbacks coach in Webb, and an up-and-coming supporting cast of receivers.
If the Broncos' well-earned injury good fortune continues in 2025, Nix is absolutely loaded for bear on this hunt. Nix served as a free-agent lightning rod for Denver, not only in Engram's case, but we've heard the same from safety Talanoa Hufanga. It's gratifying for fans to know that there's a quarterback in town again who can help the Broncos move the needle both on and off the field.
That's what a franchise quarterback is supposed to do.
“That’s nice of them to say, but I just let the front office do their thing," Nix said last week. "I feel like Coach Payton and [General Manager] George [Paton], they put together a great squad for us this year. My job is to, when they get here, just make them a part of the team and help them with the transition. I feel like all the new guys have really bought in.”
It's going to be fun watching Nix and Engram make hay together when the season rolls around. Nix finished his historic rookie campaign with 3,775 passing yards and 29 touchdowns. It would be a surprise if he didn't surpass those numbers in Year 2.