Ranking Broncos' Top 3 Moments of 2025

The Denver Broncos' 2025 season was the most memorable in a decade, highlighted by several iconic moments. The year ended with the Broncos at 13-3, with one regular-season game left and a chance to win the No. 1 playoff seed and tie the franchise record for victories.

Today, I'm ranking the Broncos' three most memorable moments of 2025. The season isn't over yet, but it's the new year, which gives us an opportunity to reflect on just how awesome 2025 really was for Broncos Country.

3. We're the Overdogs

Dec 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws downfield during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Inexplicably, the Broncos were set up as home underdogs in Week 15 vs. the Green Bay Packers, despite being on a 10-game winning streak at the time and undefeated at Empower Field at Mile High. Sure, the Packers were a force to be reckoned with, but the Broncos were the true juggernaut here.

The Broncos prevailed 34-26, with Bo Nix passing for 302 yards and four touchdowns, while Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love was picked off twice and sacked thrice. RJ Harvey rushed for 65 yards and a touchdown, helping the Broncos produce, arguably, their most complete offensive game of the final quarter of the season.

After the Broncos "upset" the Packers, CBS Sports' Tracy Wolfson asked Nix what this team showed after being set up as home dogs. Nix's answer: "That we're the overdogs."

"You were the underdogs..." - @tracywolfson



"We're the overdogs" - Bo Nix 😂 pic.twitter.com/sVx3izRHc0 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 15, 2025

Epic.

2. Road Win Over Philly

Oct 5, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) is sacked by Denver Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto (15) at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Broncos opened the season at 1-2, losing back-to-back heartbreakers on walk-off field goals. Denver managed to balance the scales the following week with a commanding win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Then came the daunting two-week East-Coast trip, starting with the defending World Champion Philadelphia Eagles. The Broncos got some licks in but the Eagles controlled the game early.

Entering the fourth quarter, it wasn't looking good. The Broncos trailed 17-3. Then Nix flipped the switch and the Broncos turned it on, scoring 18 unanswered fourth-quarter points and beating the Eagles 21-17.

Nix passed for a workman-like 242 yards and a touchdown, while Courtland Sutton came one yard shy of 100. Evan Engram scored his first touchdown as a Bronco, while the defense sacked Jalen Hurts six times.

That was the game the Broncos signaled to the NFL that they were a force to be reckoned with.

1. Historic Comeback vs. Giants

Oct 19, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) celebrates after play during the second half against the New York Giants at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Two weeks later, the Broncos were back home after spending all that time away. With a London tilt vs. the New York Jets next up on the schedule after that win in Philly, Sean Payton opted to stay out and make the journey across the pond to England immediately.

When the Broncos returned home, they seemed a little jet-lagged to open Week 7's proceedings vs. the New York Giants. Nix and the offense could not get on the same page, while the Broncos' defense was uncharacteristically leaky, giving up big plays to rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Entering the fourth quarter, it looked about as bleak as it gets. The Giants led 19-0.

Nobody could have foreseen the historic comeback that Nix was about to lead. It all started at the end of the third quarter, with Nix putting the Broncos in position to score, which they did 45 seconds into the final period.

Down 19-8, the Broncos had some hope, only to see the Giants score a touchdown to answer on the ensuing possession. 27-8.

From there, it got weirder. The Broncos scored again on the next possession, and got the two-point conversion (again), making it 27-16 with 5:19 left.

It all changed on the Giants' next possession, when Justin Strnad picked off Dart, giving Nix and the offense a short field. Five plays later, the Broncos were in the end zone, with the extra point making it 26-23, Giants.

Dart and Cam Skattebo could get nothing going on the Giants' next possession, going three-and-out. Punt. Nix would go 69 yards on five plays, finding pay-dirt once again and taking the 30-26 lead with 1:56 left.

But Dart wasn't ready to go quietly into that good night. The rookie battled back, but was gifted two huge conversions by the refs, one on a 4th-&-19 and the other on a 3rd-&-10.

Broncos flagged for defensive pass interference near the goal line, and Sean Payton picks up a personal foul 🤯 pic.twitter.com/dea5mYPQo8 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 19, 2025

The latter put the Giants on the Broncos' 1-yard line, and Dart found a way to punch it in, retaking the lead. However, in a twist of fate, Giants kicker Jude McAtamney missed the extra point, which kept New York's lead 32-30.

All Denver needed was a field goal with 33 seconds left. Nix would not be denied, marching down to the Giants' 21-yard line, as Wil Lutz kicked the 39-yarder to win the game as time expired. It was a mind-blowing finish to a brain-numbing first three quarters.

The Broncos set so many NFL records in this game, scoring 33 fourth-quarter points. Nix became the first NFL quarterback to pass for two and rush for two touchdowns in the same quarter, accounting for 218 total yards in the fourth.

It's a memory that no Broncos fan will ever forget, and if you were lucky enough to be there, like we were (for the Mile High Huddle Meet and Greet), it's even more indelibly ingrained in your memory.

