Extend or Expire: Predicting Broncos' Big Free-Agent Decisions
While the Denver Broncos sit at 5-5 and still can make a push for the playoffs, they have a long road to get to that point. According to the oddsmakers, the Broncos have overachieved this season, but they will enter the 2025 offseason with the resources to add in free agency or even keep their own.
When a team overachieves, there can be a desire to run things back with many of the same players while adding key free agents in key positions. So, let’s examine all of the Broncos' impending free agents and see what should be done with them.
Should the Broncos extend them or let them walk?
Unrestricted Free Agents
Garett Bolles | OT
The Broncos should get an extension done before the season ends. Allowing Bolles to walk in free agency could end up being a massive mistake without a straightforward way to replace him as the left tackle for the Broncos.
Verdict: Extend or Franchise Tag
D.J. Jones | DL
Jones has been hit-or-miss outside of his first year in Denver. The Broncos have had other players step up on the defensive line while he remains inconsistent.
Jones could still command a solid contract, but the Broncos shouldn’t consider doing an extension unless he's willing to take a massive discount from where the market currently values him. Of course, a lot can change before free agency starts; after all, eight games remain.
Verdict: Let him walk.
Jarett Stidham & Zach Wilson | QB
The Broncos will unlikely be able to keep both, and they shouldn’t try to. The Broncos should figure out which one they want to keep and try to get a deal done before the end of the season. If they both quarterbacks enter free agency, they could be priced out of the Broncos' range.
Verdict: Keep one for cheap, let the other one walk.
Tremon Smith | CB/KR
Smith has been a great special teams player for the Broncos, and they should keep him around on another two-year deal.
Verdict: Extend.
Javonte Williams | RB
It is a shame. Williams was on the rise before his injury but has not been the same since. He's had some fine moments this season, but consistency has yet to be there.
In Week 10's bitter loss, Williams was relegated to the third-down back. After this season, it'll be time for both sides to move on.
Verdict: Let him walk.
Riley Dixon | P
The Broncos should extend Dixon and try to keep their special teams room together. Dixon has followed up a solid 2023 season with another competent body of work this year. The Broncos shouldn’t break the bank but sign him to a decent extension.
Verdict: Extend.
Justin Strnad & Cody Barton | LB
Strnad has been a massive piece of the Broncos defense, and they should look at keeping him in town. If it came down to Barton or Strnad, Strnad should be the winner for the room, especially with Alex Singleton coming back from injury. Ideally, the Broncos can keep them both on cheaper deals and keep the room together.
Verdict: Extend both.
Calvin Throckmorton | IOL
Throckmorton had a strong preseason and fits with what the Broncos are doing upfront. He provides solid depth on the offensive line, and the team should be able to keep him around with an extension for the minimum.
Verdict: Extend.
Lil’Jordan Humphrey | WR
There have been some big plays from Humphrey and some big negative plays from him. The more expendable Humphrey becomes as Troy Franklin and Devuaghn Vele step up.
Plus, the Broncos will still have Josh Reynolds and likely Courtland Sutton while trying to add another playmaker to the room. It becomes a numbers game, and Humphrey may not have a spot as the room changes.
Verdict: Let him walk.
Levi Wallace | CB
Wallace has been solid depth, and the Broncos should keep him around. However, it would depend on the cost whether another team looks to sign him away. The Broncos shouldn't be willing to go more than a one-year deal for about the same amount they signed him for this season.
Verdict: Extend.
Matt Peart | OT
Peart has been solid when the Broncos have had to turn to him this season. The Broncos have kept him on the left side, for the most part, and used him as that sixth blocker in their bigger blocking packages. It likely wouldn’t be expensive to extend him, and the Broncos should keep him around and try to lock him up on a one or two-year deal.
Verdict: Extend.
Restricted Free Agents
Mitchell Fraboni | LS
The long snapper has been consistent for the Broncos, and they should look to lock him up long-term, especially if they are keeping their punter for the long term. Keep the special teams unit intact.
Verdict: Extend, don't tender.
Quinn Bailey | OL
Baily is spending this season on injured reserve from an injury that happened during training camp. While he shouldn’t be tendered because of the cost, the Broncos should look to extend him for a cheap one-year deal — and by cheap, I mean the minimum.
Verdict: Extend, don't tender.
Exclusive Rights Free Agents
Ja’Quan McMillian (CB) | Lucas Krull (TE) | Dondrea Tillman (OLb) | Jordan Jackson (DL) | Devon Key (S)
These players are all exclusive rights-free agents. They don't have much negotiating power. The Broncos should tender them all as exclusive rights free agents and use their cost control to help them use their cap space elsewhere.
Verdict: Tender them all.
