SI.com
Mile High Huddle
HomeNewsFilmDraftGame DayMhh Insiders
Search

Fangio Describes WR Jerry Jeudy's Rookie Season as 'Up and Down' So Far

Chad Jensen

In each of the last three games, Jerry Jeudy has only caught two passes. In the month of October, the Denver Broncos' rookie first-round wide receiver hauled in a grand total of six passes. 

Even tight end Nick Vannett, who'd been non-existent in the Broncos' offense for the better part of two months, had a couple of receptions in the team's 43-16 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. 

Sunday's loss might have been an outlier considering how helter-skelter the offensive game-plan felt. But there was no focus on involving Jeudy in the offense. There was more of a front-of-brain push to involve fellow rookie KJ Hamler — who had three total touches — than Jeudy. 

On Monday, head coach Vic Fangio shared his thoughts on Jeudy's season thus far and which way the arrow is ticking with 10 games left to go in his rookie campaign. 

“He’s been up and down," Fangio said of Jeudy. "I thought yesterday was a good example. He has some plays that he’d like to do over, both from a mental standpoint and an execution standpoint. He also had some very good plays yesterday and I think that’s probably a way you could describe his season to this point."

What's next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

I haven't watched the All-22 film quite yet but it seemed to me upon two broadcast viewings that Jeudy was getting open. The ball simply wasn't going his way. 

That's on offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur and quarterback Drew Lock. 

"I do think the arrow is up on him," Fangio continued on Jeudy. "We like him, he’s going to be a really good player for us, we just need to eliminate some of those negative plays.”

The first quarter of the season was replete with negative plays, if one measures them in drops. But the last two games against New England and Kansas City, respectively, have seen Jeudy receive only nine targets combined from Lock. 

Perhaps some of that has to do with a lack of trust in Jeudy after he dropped so many passes, several of which were in key situations that really let his team down. But I don't think so. 

Just last week, Lock called Jeudy a "break-out" player waiting to happen, talking him up as the rare talent that he is. 

"Anytime Jerry Jeudy is on the field, you should expect a breakout day from him," Lock said last Wednesday. "That’s just the type of player he is. That’s the type of mentality that he brings to the field. That’s the type of player we know he is on the offensive side of the ball. Anytime, any given Sunday, Jerry can come out and have a breakout day.”

Those are great words but the deeds of Lock did not match them. Jeudy made one really nice play for his team vs. the Chiefs, catching a third-down pass short of the sticks, making a man miss, and moving the chains. 

I would argue that Jeudy hasn't been used right in Shurmur's scheme thus far. Too many vertical routes that don't play to his strength as a route runner. 

Has Coach Shurmur ever heard of a slant or a curl? Jeudy can do it all but this offense is missing the forest for the trees with how often it's trying to go for the jugular while not taking what the defense gives it. On almost every play, Jeudy gets open. 

If Lock and Shurmur aren't going to take what the defense gives them, they should at least be wise enough to take what the Football Gods gave the Broncos: Jerry Jeudy. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

THANKS FOR READING MILE HIGH HUDDLE
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Broncos vs. Chiefs Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 7

Log in and join the in-game discussion as we live-blog KCvsDEN. Can the Broncos snap their nine-game losing streak to the Chiefs?

MHH Staff

by

CUBuffinTX

Drew Lock Offers Up a Resolved Message to Broncos Fans After Bad Chiefs Loss

Drew Lock did not play well in the Broncos' 43-16 loss to the Chiefs but he stood at the podium and communicated a potent message to fans.

Chad Jensen

by

Little Phil

Fangio Puts Pat Shurmur, Drew Lock on Notice: Fix Broncos' Passing Offense

The Broncos' head coach was none-too-pleased with his team's passing offense coming out of Week 7's embarrassing loss to the Chiefs.

Chad Jensen

by

Coffeedude1234567

Broncos at Patriots Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 6

Log in and join the in-game discussion as we live-blog DENvsNE. Can the Broncos overcome their underdog odds and shock the world at Gillette Stadium?

Chad Jensen

by

Chilly303

7 Winners, 7 Losers in Broncos' 43-16 Loss to Chiefs

The Broncos shot themselves in the foot in a 10th-straight loss to the Chiefs. Who were the biggest winners and losers?

Chad Jensen

4 Unflinching Takeaways From Broncos' 43-16 Loss to Chiefs

The Broncos got trounced by the Chiefs in Week 7, leaving fans searching for answers. What did we learn from Denver's 43-16 loss to Kansas City?

Lance Sanderson

Andy Reid Shares True Thoughts on Broncos' QB Drew Lock

Andy Reid did not hold back when he was asked about Drew Lock this week with the Chiefs and Broncos set to square off at Mile High.

Chad Jensen

by

David T.

Mile High Huddle Predicts Broncos vs. Chiefs | Week 7

It's time to predict Broncos-Chiefs.

MHH Staff

Garett Bolles Speaks Out on How He Turned his Career Around to Play at Elite Level

Garett Bolles now has five games under his belt this season of playing at an elite level. After how bad his first three years were at times, fans are dying to know what changed for the ex-first-round pick.

KeithCummings

by

BeGoodBroncos

Broncos Release CB De'Vante Bausby to Make Room for DeMarcus Walker

The Broncos made a surprise cut ahead of their Week 7 bout with the Chiefs.

BobMorris

by

Denverkewl