Fangio Updates Broncos' Injuries After Multiple Players were Hurt in Stadium Scrimmage

The Denver Broncos are coming off a weekend that provided the closest facsimile the team will get to a preseason game this year. On Saturday, the Broncos held their summer scrimmage at Empower Field at Mile High and unfortunately, the team did not escape completely unscathed.

Starting right guard Graham Glasgow and rush linebacker Bradley Chubb exited the scrimmage only a few plays in. Neither returned.

Afterward, we learned from GM John Elway, who told KOA's Dave Logan and Rick Lewis that Glasgow had suffered a sprained ankle while Chubb told Troy Renck of Denver7 that he was "all good" and head coach Vic Fangio said that the Broncos were just taking precautions as Chubb is recovering from a torn ACL.

The team took Sunday off but reconvened for practice at UC Health Training Center on Monday. Missing from the practice's on-field proceedings were both Glasgow and Chubb, as well as tight end Troy Fumagalli.

Coach Fangio provided an update following practice.

“Glasgow sprained his ankle a little bit. He’s going to be out for the next few days at least," Fangio said via Zoom virtual presser. "Then we’ll see after that. We don’t think it’s a long injury at all. Chubb is just getting the day off today. We’re going to be conservative with him this week and give him some days to rest his knee. [Fumagalli] has an abdomen issue that he’s actually getting it checked right now. I don’t have an update from that check, but I don’t think it’s too serious.”

Fumagalli was a 2018 fifth-round pick who missed all of his rookie campaign with a sports hernia surgery. Fangio addressed the nature of Fumagalli's "abdomen issue".

“No, I think it’s more of something related to that in that he doesn’t have a sports hernia or anything structurally wrong with that," Fangio said of Fumagalli. "There may have been a suture down there that usually dissolves that didn’t dissolve. That’s why it’s a little abstract. I don’t have a lot to say about it.”

Fumagalli is arguably the low man on the tight end totem pole in Denver, despite his draft pedigree. With the final roster cuts coming this Saturday, it's obviously a very inopportune time to miss any practice reps.

The Broncos aren't concerned about Glasgow's injury, so fans shouldn't be either. When it comes to Chubb, though, it's obviously a little disconcerting seeing the former No. 5 overall pick from 2018 take himself out of a scrimmage because his knee "didn't feel right" after missing three-quarters of last season with a torn ACL.

Fangio downplayed the concerns and again said that the Broncos are just being cautious, while mitigating expectations for just how active Chubb chubb will be on gameday early on this season.

“I think he’s where we kind of thought he would be," Fangio said of Chubb. "We never said he was 100 percent yet, at least I never did. I think what he’s going through is a natural progression in recovering from his injury. I’m still optimistic that he’ll be out there in the first week and playing well—probably not playing to the level he was pre-injury, but pretty damn close. We’ll see, but it’s going to be a work in progress.”

