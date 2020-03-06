Mile High Huddle
5 Free-Agent LBs for Broncos to Make Fangio's Defense Hum

Erick Trickel

The Denver Broncos have an obvious need to add an athletic linebacker that can cover. In their NFL Combine pressers, both GM John Elway and head coach Vic Fangio talked about the Broncos' need to upgrade the linebacker position. 

We also got confirmation that the Broncos are picking up the option on Todd Davis' contract, which is good value for the team. Davis gets a lot of hate from Broncos fans, but he is a really good run defender and can be very effective in certain coverages. 

Davis' issues in coverage last year were exploited by teams drawing him into the slot against a wide receiver. Very few linebackers can be effective in that situation and defensive coordinators try to put the personnel out there on the field so that doesn't happen.

With Denver looking to upgrade the linebacker position, what are the options? There are a good number of possibilities in the draft, but the buzz is the Broncos want to buy their defense while drafting their offense this offseason. That leads one to believe that free agency will likely see the Broncos go get their linebacker.

Joe Schobert of the Cleveland Browns has been the popular name going around. He is widely considered the best zone coverage linebacker in the NFL, which would be an outstanding fit in the Broncos scheme. 

Also having Alexander Johnson next to him would really help Schobert against the run, which is the weaker area of his game. The question is, is Schobert athletic enough?

In the video above, I highlight five other free-agent LB options the Broncos could look at to fill that role in the Fangio defense. Sound off in the comment section below. 

Comments (1)
BleedOrange
BleedOrange

I really hope they get Schobert or Littleton IMO. Either will be worth every penny. In most of the 4th quarter leads that were blown last season, TEs ripped us apart.

