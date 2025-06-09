5 Young Broncos Turning Heads During OTAs
The Denver Broncos will host their mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, running through Thursday. As always, the mandatory minicamp comes on the heels of two voluntary OTA sessions, which have revealed a handful of standouts.
The format of OTAs, including mandatory minicamp, isn't conducive to getting a solid read on trench players and linebackers. But even without pads and contact, the skill-position players can show out a bit, and the defensive backs.
As one of the NFL's young up-and-coming teams, the Broncos could have several players ascending to a new level. Whether it ends up coming in the form of a solid step forward in 2025 or actually breaking out, a few players have been turning heads during this year's OTAs.
Let's examine.
Bo Nix | QB
Nix has looked very polished and sharp this summer, by all accounts. With 18 NFL starts under his belt (counting playoffs), he didn't rest on his laurels this offseason.
Although Nix admitted that he took a little time off at the end of the season, it's clear that he's worked hard to build on his impressive, historic rookie campaign. As a second-year player, the veterans are saying that he's leading by example — the first in, the last out — and that applies to everything from drills to meetings to the actual facility.
There have been many anxious bloviations in the national media about Nix falling prey to the dreaded sophomore slump. But none of the common demoninators that accompany such quarterback regressions are present in Denver.
Nix kept all of his coaches, which means it's the same scheme and play-caller. His offensive line is returning all five starters. And with the exception of running back Javonte Williams, Nix's 2024 supporting cast is back in action.
Plus, the Broncos added weapons to the arsenal this offseason, offsetting Williams' departure with a second-round draft pick and signing two-time Pro Bowl tight end Evan Engram. With a coach as accomplished and savvy as Sean Payton, the last thing to expect in 2025 is a Nix regression.
Nix's trajectory is quite the opposite. He's on the ascent.
Devaughn Vele | WR
One of the pleasant surprises of 2025, Vele has translated his unexpected rookie production into one heck of an offseason. It bodes very well for the regular season.
Vele was a seventh-round pick who not only made the Broncos' roster, but ended up earning starts and a first-team role. He obviously wasn't content with his body of work entering the offseason because he's looked like a young wideout poised to take a quantum leap forward in Year 2.
At this stage, the top two wideouts on the Broncos' depth chart are a relative lock: Courtland Sutton and Vele.
Marvin Mims Jr. | WR
Mims is close to being a lock for the No. 3 receiver role, as Payton has buzzed about the former second-rounder's confidence. If Mims can parlay his production down the stretch and that confidence into the 2025 season, the Broncos could have one heck of a receiver trio, especially with Nix throwing the ball.
Entering Year 3, Mims is now a two-time Pro Bowler and a two-time All-Pro. But that's as a returner. How he played the last eight games of 2024, though, hints that he could be on the brink of earning some accolades as an actual wide receiver.
Mims' coaches believe in him, as does Nix, and how could he not? Mims made some huge plays in critical moments of big games for Nix in the second half of the season.
Mims is most definitely a player on the rise.
Troy Franklin | WR
Franklin isn't exactly the forgotten man in this equation. He also looks like he's invested the offseason time and effort to build on his rookie season before ever reporting for the voluntary workouts at Broncos HQ.
Armed with a new jersey number (the same one he wore in college), No. 11, Franklin is looking to repeat the kind of production in Year 2 that made him Nix's top target at Oregon. The Broncos' wide receiver depth chart won't make it easy for Franklin to leapfrog a Vele or Mims, but his play will demand snaps in the offense, and Payton already sounds eager to oblige him.
RJ Harvey | RB
When a rookie enters the NFL, more often than not, he has nowhere to go but up. Even highly drafted rookies are starting from square one in the NFL.
That being said, Harvey has looked very, very good in OTAs, showcasing that twitch and explosiveness the Broncos coveted. His jump-cut is lightning-fast. Blink, and you'll miss it. I pity the linebacker opponents who'll be charged with trying to tackle him.
A look at Harvey's tree-trunk thighs, and it's easy to see where that explosion comes from. And there's a lot more power in him as a result than I think many give him credit for.
At 5-foot-8 and 205 pounds, Harvey may be short, but he certainly isn't a small back. The Broncos hope to bring along his receiving chops and pass blocking quickly because Payton has already previewed a role for Harvey on third down.
Don't read too much into where Harvey started on the depth chart, which is behind incumbents Audric Estime and Jaleel McLaughlin. Any rookie, including Nix last year, has to sing for his supper before getting fed.
The bulk of that will take place in training camp and the preseason. When the 2025 season is said and done, Harvey could be viewed as the newcomer to have the biggest individual impact on the Broncos offense — even more so than Engram.