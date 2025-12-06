RJ Harvey Poised for Historic Broncos Milestone in Raiders Showdown

The Denver Broncos have invested some serious blood, sweat, and tears to get to 10-2. As the 2025 season has coalesced, the Broncos have found themselves not competing with the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, or Baltimore Ravens for the No. 1 playoff seed in the AFC, but the New England Patriots.

Like the Patriots, the Broncos have only lost twice. However, the Broncos own the head-to-head tiebreaker by virtue of their record against common opponents. The Broncos can deepen that tiebreaker with the Patriots by defeating the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in their AFC West rematch.

The Broncos have a lot to play for on Sunday. The Raiders? Not so much. That doesn't mean the Raiders will mail it in, though, as they'd love nothing more than to foil the bitter AFC West rival's playoff seeding.

In Week 14, several individual Broncos are approaching career milestones or are on the brink of records. Let's take a look at what's on the table for these individuals, with one quick team mark within striking distance.

A special nod and shout-out to the Broncos' excellent PR department for providing these milestones and historical records to Denver Broncos On SI.

11 Straight Wins

The Broncos need a victory on Sunday to win 10 consecutive games in a single season for the first time since 2012. On top of that, a win at Allegiant Stadium would give Denver five straight road victories for the first time since 2012 (eight games games).

If the Broncos defeat the Raiders, they'll move to 11-2 on the season. The last time Denver started 11-2 was in 2013, a season that culminated in a Super Bowl berth.

RJ Harvey Aiming For the End Zone

Harvey needs one touchdown catch to tie running back Knowshon Moreno for the fourth-most touchdowns by a rookie running back in team history. Harvey has eight total touchdowns this season, leading the team, with four rushing and four receiving.

Bo Nix Looking for Pay-Dirt

Nov 24, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws the ball against Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) in the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Nix now needs just one passing touchdown to become the fifth player in franchise history to reach 20 passing scores in back-to-back seasons. He sacrificed his touchdown streak (17 games) to successfully execute Sean Payton's game plan in Week 11 and vanquish the Kansas City Chiefs.

With 19 passing touchdowns this season, Nix needs just one more to join legends like John Elway and Peyton Manning on that elite list of Broncos quarterbacks to hit double-digit passing scores in back-to-back seasons. The passing scores have slowed down over the past three games for Nix, but something tells me they'll return with gusto against the Raiders.

Nix's 19 passing scores currently rank sixth (tied) in the NFL.

Courtland Sutton Aiming for 61 Yards

Sutton needs 61 receiving yards to tie receiver Steve Watson for the sixth-most receiving yards in team history. It seems like Sutton is hitting milestones and breaking records in almost every game this season, reflecting how consistent and prolific he's been for the Broncos since 2018.

If Sutton can catch three more touchdown passes, he'll become the third player in team history to record eight touchdown catches in three straight seasons.

Jonathon Cooper Hungry for a Sack Lunch

With 7.5 sacks this season, Cooper needs just a half-sack to become the fourth player selected in the seventh round or later to record at least eight sacks in three straight seasons. He notched a career-high 10.5 sacks last season, and he's oh-so-close to back-to-back campaigns of double-digit quarterback takedowns.

