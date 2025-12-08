Broncos Make History With 7 Stunning Records vs. Raiders

The Denver Broncos hit the 11-win mark on Sunday, a feat they haven't accomplished since 2015. The Broncos went into Allegiant Stadium and defeated the Las Vegas Raiders , 24-17.

By virtue of their win, the Broncos retook the No. 1 playoff seed in the AFC, deepening the tiebreaker they hold over the 11-2 New England Patriots, who are on bye this week. And Denver continues to have a stranglehold over the AFC West.

Amid the Broncos' series-sweeping win over the Raiders, we have the opportunity to take a deeper look inside the numbers. Specifically, the records and statistical milestones Denver achieved on Sunday.

Let's break down the seven records or milestones achieved in Vegas, courtesy of Tyler Gorse of the Broncos' excellent PR department, who does a phenomenal job of digging up all these stats, records, and milestones for us to analyze and marvel at each week.

10-Game Winning Streak

The Broncos' 10th straight win is the NFL's best streak, tied with the Patriots this season. It was also Denver's fifth straight road win, which ties for the club's fourth-longest away winning streak in franchise history.

The Broncos' 10-game winning streak is the longest since 2012. Peyton Manning's Broncos won 11 straight that year, and the 2025 squad will get the chance to tie that next week vs. the Green Bay Packers.

The Broncos' win over the Raiders was their 16th victory in their last 20 games, stretching back to Week 11 of last season (16-4). That .800 winning percentage is the best in the NFL over that span and is tied for the most wins in the NFL.

That 16-win mark over the past 20 games is shared with the Los Angeles Rams, who are 16-5 since Week 11 of the 2024 season. At the risk of counting any chicks before they've hatched, there's a reason Broncos-Rams has become the trendy Super Bowl pick to end this season at Levi Stadium.

Courtland Sutton Moves into Sixth Place All-Time

Sutton caugh six of 10 targets for 62 yards vs. the Raiders, which saw him leapfrog Steve Watson for the sixth-most receiving yards in Broncos history. A look at the top 10 in team annals helps put into perspective just how consistent and productive Sutton has been since arriving as the team's second-round draft choice in 2018.

Rod Smith | 1995-2006 | 11,389 Demaryius Thomas | 2010-18 | 9,055 Shannon Sharpe | 1990-2003 | 8,439 Lionel Taylor | 1960-66 | 6,872 Ed McCaffrey | 1995-2003 | 6,200 Courtland Sutton | 2018-pres. | 6,113 Steve Watson | 1979-87 | 6,112 Riley Odoms | 1972-83 | 5,755 Vance Johnson | 1985-95 | 5,695 Haven Moses | 1972-81 | 5,450

Bo Nix Cracks the Top 10

Nix went 31-of-38 for 212 yards against the Raiders, vaulting him into the top 10 in passing yards in Broncos history. Nix now has 6,729 career passing yards, good for the 10th-most in team history.

Nix now ranks top 10 in offensive touchdowns (57), 25-plus-yard passes (54), completions (673), and passing touchdowns (48). Take a look below at the company Nix is now in.

John Elway | 1983-98 | 51,475 Peyton Manning | 2012-15 | 17,112 Craig Morton | 1977-82 | 11,895 Brian Griese | 1998-2002 | 11,763 Jake Plummer | 2003-06 | 11,631 Jay Cutler | 2006-08 | 9,024 Kyle Orton | 2009-11 | 8,434 Frank Tripucka | 1960-63 | 7,676 Charley Johnson | 1972-75 | 7,238 Bo Nix | 2024-24 | 6,729

Nix found pay-dirt with his legs on Sunday, which gives him eight total rushing touchdowns over his first two seasons, which is the third-most by a Broncos quarterback in team history. He also became the first signal-caller in franchise history to total at least four rushing scores in back-to-back years.

Nix now ranks behind only John Elway (33) and Tim Tebow (12) in rushing touchdowns by a Broncos quarterback. Ever. Nix entered Week 14 tied with Jake Plummer (seven).

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Evan Engram's Elite Achievement

Engram caught two passes for just eight yards vs. the Raiders, but those two plays gave him 40 receptions for the season, making him just the second tight end in NFL history to total a minimum of 40 catches in each of his first nine NFL seasons. Engram joined Jeremy Shockey as the only two NFL tight ends to ever achieve that feat.

Marvin Mims Jr... Just Marvelous

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (19) returns a punt for a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Mims' 48-yard punt return for a touchdown was his first ever score on a punt. Although it might be hard to believe, considering he's a two-time Pro Bowler and All-Pro in his third year, it was just the second return touchdown of his young decorated career.

Mims became just the fourth Bronco to notch at least one punt and kick return touchdown inside his first three seasons. That 48-yard return to the house was the first by a Bronco since Diontae Spencer's 83-yarder back in 2020.

RJ Harvey's Rookie Radiance

Harvey rushed 17 times for 75 yards (4.4 avg) against the Raiders, with a touchdown. That score gave the rookie nine total touchdowns from scrimmage this season (five rushing/four receiving), a number that ties with Knowshon Moreno for the fourth-most by a Broncos rookie running back ever.

It's also the most by any rookie this year in the NFL.

Clinton Portis: 17 Mike Anderson: 15 Phillip Lindsay: 10 RJ Harvey/Knowshon Moreno: 9 Mike Bell: 8

Harvey is just the sixth rookie since 1990 to total at least five rushing and four receiving touchdowns, joining figures like Saquon Barkley (2018), Alvin Kamara (2017), David Johnson (2015), Matt Forte (2008), and Hall-of-Famer Edgerrin James (1999).

Another Multi-Sack Game for Nik Bonitto

Bonitto totaled two sacks vs. the Raiders, giving him seven multi-sack games since the start of the 2024 season — the fourth-most among all NFL players over that span. He has 10 career multi-sack games, the sixth-most in Broncos history, since arriving as a 2022 second-round draft pick.

More Must-Read Denver Broncos Coverage