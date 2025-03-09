Forecasting Broncos' Mindset on the Doorstep of NFL's Free-Agent Frenzy
The NFL free-agent frenzy is almost upon us, and the Denver Broncos have around $40 million in cap space to play with. While GM George Paton mentioned using a “measured” approach to bringing in outside talent, the Broncos would benefit from taking advantage of Bo Nix’s rookie deal and taking bigger swings this time around.
Denver has some needs at inside linebacker, safety, defensive line, and every offensive skill position, and there are several options to pick from in free agency. Players like linebackers Nick Bolton and Dre Greenlaw, safeties Jevon Holland and Justin Reid, and defensive linemen Jonathan Allen and Poona Ford would instantly round out Denver's defense and help maintain the unit's dominance.
Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton is coming off an ACL tear, and Drew Sanders is nowhere near ready to start, which makes the room a colossal liability. Safety P.J. Locke proved that he’s better served playing a backup role, leaving a huge question mark in the secondary next to Brandon Jones.
Zach Allen was Denver’s best defensive lineman but played 964 total snaps, which is untenable. Throwing money to some of these big-name defensive free agents makes sense to ensure the Broncos defense continues playing at an elite level.
Offensively, the Broncos need to add offensive skill players across the board. They’re looking for a veteran receiver to help raise their offensive floor, and Tampa Bay wideout Chris Godwin is the perfect candidate.
He's a slot receiver, which Denver desperately needs, and will be a hot commodity on the free-agent market. If there was ever an offensive weapon for whom to back up the Brinks truck, it’s Godwin.
Evan Engram is another intriguing option, especially since the Broncos’ tight ends have been exceedingly bad. He Engram doesn’t fit the in-line blocking protocol, but he's one heck of a dynamic pass-catcher. Nix needs more explosive playmakers around him to grow as a quarterback and take some weight off his shoulders, so digging deeper into ownership's pockets has to on the table.
The Broncos have found their franchise quarterback in Nix, who made magic with a roster that many top national publications panned, pegging them as a five-win team. Denver must take advantage of Nix’s rookie contract and give him and Sean Payton pieces to compete now.
The iron is red-hot, and it’s time for Denver to strike.
