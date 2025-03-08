How the Broncos Can Balance Free Agency & Future Planning in 2025
As we get closer to the start of the NFL's new league year, we've already seen several trades happen, and some Denver Broncos fans might get the idea that the team should do the same. There's also the question of whether the Broncos should be aggressive in free agency, given that they have Bo Nix on a cost-controlled contract.
But would it be wise for the Broncos to go "all in" this offseason? On the surface, it might seem so, but one has to look at the landscape when it comes to the potential free-agent field this year and in the future, the draft capital the Broncos currently have, and the decisions they have to make with players on the current roster.
Or, in other words, to look at the long term as much as the short term.
The first thing to keep in mind is that, along with filling holes on the roster, the Broncos have a few players who are eligible for extensions. We've talked about the likes of defensive end Zach Allen, rush linebacker Nik Bonitto, and wide receiver Courtland Sutton, all of whom were key contributors in 2024. There's a case to extend all three.
With Allen, he's a player who has thrived with the Broncos, becoming one of the best players at his position. The Broncos drafted Bonitto, and it's a good idea to extend players you've developed. Sutton is said to be a good influence in the locker room and GM George Paton indicated he plans to talk to Sutton's agent about a possible extension.
All three players will get considerable raises over their current salaries. That means the Broncos will have to commit resources there, so there may not be as much available to commit to potential unrestricted free agents.
Furthermore, the 2025 free-agent field isn't a good overall group. Offensive tackle has some quality players, but the Broncos have their starters in place. There is some talent among interior defenders and linebackers, but it's better for the Broncos to pick one of those two to prioritize and then pursue a top name while looking for value elsewhere.
But compare that to the potential 2026 free-agent field. While we have a long way to go before we get to that point, there are a lot of players who are entering the final years of their contracts.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
There are 2022 first-round picks who will get their fifth-year options picked up, while others will re-sign with their current teams, but there will be plenty of players who are likely to hit the open market.
Case in point: The 2025 free agent running back is led by Aaron Jones, Najee Harris, and J.K. Dobbins, but the 2026 field could potentially feature the likes of Kyren Williams, Breece Hall, James Cook, Brian Robinson Jr., Kenneth Walker III, and Travis Etienne. Some of the backs in the latter group are likely to hit free agency in 2026 and could be better options.
The next thing to consider is the draft capital. The Broncos currently have seven picks in the NFL draft and pick in the latter half of the draft.
Denver also went without a first-round pick in 2022 and 2023 and had no second-round pick in 2024. This is the first time since 2021 that the Broncos will have a pick in each of the first three rounds.
Finding more young players on cost-controlled contracts will remain important as the Broncos extend current players or add free agents elsewhere. And because the Broncos have just seven picks, they don't have as much capital to work with. While trading down is an option, there's no guarantee a trade down will happen.
Now, if we are talking about sending Day 3 picks for players, that would be worth exploring. But the Broncos need to be careful about sending earlier picks for players who, while talented, aren't necessarily players who will elevate the offense or add the type of playmaker they want to add.
Finally, it's important to remember that the Broncos will have players whose deals expire in future seasons and will eventually need to be replaced. That means, again, the need to keep draft capital to replenish those areas.
Along with Allen, defensive linemen John Franklin-Myers and Malcolm Roach have expiring contracts in 2025, meaning the Broncos need to add interior defenders. Alex Singleton's deal also expires after 2025, so a linebacker could be sought. Luke Wattenberg is also in the final year of his deal and the Broncos need to determine what to do at center.
Then there are those players who enter the final years of their deals in 2026, such as wideout Marvin Mims Jr., left guard Ben Powers, cornerback Riley Moss, linebacker Drew Sanders, and safety Brandon Jones. The Broncos could opt to extend some of these players in 2026, but not all will be. For anyone who isn't extended, a replacement will be needed.
Bottom Line
All of this is to say that the Broncos need to keep the long-term picture in mind as well as the short-term. Taking advantage of Nix's contract is a good strategy, but it doesn't require the Broncos to be big spenders in 2025 free agency or take a big swing on a trade.
The Broncos can do just as much, if not more, by extending their own, keeping their early draft picks, finding immediate contributors, and looking for value in free agency now, but with an eye on big free agency swings next year.
It may not result in immediate satisfaction for Broncos fans, but it could lead to a better roster around Nix and maximize the team's chances of returning to the playoffs and possibly contending for the Super Bowl.
Recommended Articles
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!