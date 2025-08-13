Former Broncos DL Signs with Patriots
Former Denver Broncos defensive tackle Kyle Peko has found a new NFL home. The New England Patriots announced this week that they've signed the veteran defensive tackle.
Peko originally entered the league as a college free-agent signing with the Broncos back in 2016. That year featured the Broncos' Super Bowl 50 defense still mostly intact, minus defensive tackle Malik Jackson and linebacker Danny Trevathan, so Peko was mostly a practice-squad stash as a rookie.
Peko stuck around as a futures type of player, appearing in six games for the Broncos in 2017. He was released in 2018 and bounced around the NFL, joining the Buffalo Bills and Indianapolis Colts before returning to Denver on a second stint in 2019.
Peko's return came deep into the 2019 season, with the Broncos signing him to their active roster off of Indianapolis' practice squad. He finished out the season in Denver before again moving on.
Peko opted out of the 2020 NFL season. With the pandemic raging, he didn't want to risk contracting COVID-19 with his wife battling cancer. The Broncos released him in February of 2021.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Peko would go on to have two stints also with the Tennessee Titans, with a season as a Las Vegas Raider sandwiched in between. However, last year in Tennessee, he finally got some real starting experience.
Peko started 10 games for the Titans in 2023, finishing with a career-high 22 tackles. From there, he signed with the Detroit Lions in 2024, appearing in five games with one start before suffering a torn pectoral muscle that landed him on injured reserve.
Ostensibly healthy now, Peko joins a very young Patriots squad now led by Mike Vrabel as head coach. Here's to hoping for the best for the now ninth-year veteran.
Peko's story is one of NFL perserverance. He's never been a high-dollar guy or a prized free-agent target, but he consistently finds a way to stick around.
The 6-foot-1, 305-pound trenchman is experienced in many different defensive schemes and that's probably a big reason for his staying power, although his nomadic career likely hasn't been easy. Just as a Bronco, Peko played for legendary defensive coaches like Wade Phillips and Vic Fangio.
Recommended Articles
Hailing from Oregon State, Peko is the younger cousin of fellow ex-Bronco Domata Peko. Domata played for the Broncos from 2017-2018 during the Vance Joseph head-coaching regime.
Join the most outspoken fanbase in Denver Broncos land by connecting with Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook, and subscribe on YouTube for daily live-stream podcasts!