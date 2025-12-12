Who Broncos Fans Should Root For in Week 15 (Besides Denver)

We're in Week 15 of the NFL regular season, and the Denver Broncos are one of three teams that have playoff-clinching scenarios. While no team has yet to clinch a playoff spot, nine teams have been officially eliminated, including four in the AFC, leaving 12 teams fighting for a playoff spot.

Of the three teams, the New England Patriots have a chance to clinch their division title, while the Broncos and the Los Angeles Rams can only clinch a playoff spot this week. Before getting to the Broncos' rooting interests, let’s first examine what they have to do to clinch a spot.

How the Broncos Clinch Playoffs

The easiest way for the Broncos to clinch is to beat the Green Bay Packers . If the Broncos win, they’re in.

If the Broncos lose to the Packers, they will be unable to clinch a playoff spot this week. The only other way to clinch without a win is for them to end with a tie against the Packers and get help from other teams.

If the Broncos tie, they would need one of the following to happen: a Jacksonville Jaguars loss, a Los Angeles Chargers loss, an Indianapolis Colts loss or tie, a Kansas City Chiefs loss or tie, or a Colts loss or tie and a Houston Texans loss or tie. However, the Colts and Texans can’t both tie.

It's a little complicated, so the simplest way to clinch would be for the Broncos to win, which would also get them closer to clinching the division in Week 16.

Chargers at Chiefs

Before the Broncos play on Sunday, eight games will already be in the books, with five of them important. One of those games pits the Chargers against the Chiefs. In this instance, Broncos Country will want the Chiefs to win.

Even though the Chiefs are still in the playoff hunt, a Chargers loss can help the Broncos clinch a playoff spot and put the division title in play in Week 16. A Chiefs loss can still be beneficial for the Broncos, but with eyes on the division title, a Chargers loss is even better, as is keeping the No. 1 playoff seed in play.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Bills at Patriots

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye feels the pressure from Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau and throws for an incompletion during first half action at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Oct. 5, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The second-most important game is between the Buffalo Bills and the Patriots, where New England can clinch the AFC East with a win. As the Broncos and Patriots compete for the first playoff seed, the Broncos hold the advantage under the common-opponents tiebreaker.

A Patriots loss would help give the Broncos some space in the race. So, root for the Bills in this one.

Ravens at Bengals

Another game is the Baltimore Ravens vs. the Cincinnati Bengals. Also, the Ravens are the Patriots' Week 16 opponent. Broncos Country should be rooting for a Ravens win to give them more to play for next week when the Patriots go into Baltimore.

Cardinals at Texans

When you look at the Broncos' clinching scenarios, if they tie the Packers, then the rooting interests are obvious. The Broncos will want the Arizona Cardinals to beat the Texans

Jets at Jaguars

For the same reasons above, Broncos Country needs the Jets to beat the Jaguars.

Dolphins at Steelers

There is one more game that Broncos fans should be keeping an eye on, though it doesn’t directly help the team. That is the Monday Night Football game of the Miami Dolphins against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Dolphins close out the season against the Patriots, so Broncos fans will want a Dolphins win to give them something to play for in that finale, which could be a determining factor in the AFC playoff seeding.

Scenarios Galore

Even if the Broncos lose to the Packers, which would prevent them from clinching this week, a Chiefs, Patriots, Texans, or Jaguars loss would be more beneficial to the Broncos in clinching scenarios next week, let alone for playoff seeding.

While the Broncos play the Packers, the Colts will face the Seattle Seahawks. Whenever an AFC team plays an NFC team down the stretch, you want the NFC team to win.

A Colts loss would play into clinching scenarios this week, but it would also make things easier for the Broncos to clinch next week if they lose to the Packers.

The Takeaway

The Broncos can clinch a playoff spot this week, but the ball is in their hands. Win, and they’re in.

The same is true with the top seed in the AFC: as long as the Broncos win, the top seed is theirs, and the road to the Super Bowl would run through Denver.

More Must-Read Denver Broncos Coverage